Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard

Get more Dice and Hot Rod Partner tokens.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 8, 2024 01:00 pm
A new Monopoly GO tournament called Twist to the Top has gone live today, featuring 30 milestones that can be unlocked from March 8 to 9. 

Scopely dropped the Monopoly GO March Partner event called Hot Rod Partners on March 8 with the tournament Twist to the Top offering token rewards for the event, along with an increased amount of Dice. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Girl Power, providing multiple opportunities to get Partner tokens. 

Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showcased across 30 milestones are Twist to the Top rewards like 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Stickers. The tournament also includes a Mega Heist at milestone 17, along with a High Roller special event at milestone six. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsTwist to the Top rewards
One45120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Two5550 Dice
Three80Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four90140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Five12090 Dice
Six150High Roller for five minutes
Seven140160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Eight200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Nine250180 Dice
10230Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
11260Cash
12275180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
13300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
14400Cash
15375275 Dice
16425250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
17500Mega Heist for 25 minutes
18600Cash
19550375 Dice
20700Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
21800400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
221,000Cash
23900625 Dice
241,300Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
251,500Cash
261,8001,100 Dice
272,000Cash Grab for 25 minutes
282,200500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
292,400Cash
302,5001,700 Dice

When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?

You have until March 9 at around 11:58am CT to collect all the Twist to the Top rewards, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 8 at 12pm CT. Players can expect either one 48-hour tournament over the weekend or two 24-hour ones after Twist to the Top comes to an end. 

Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?

Working alongside the Girl Power solo event while providing hundreds of Hot Rod Partner tokens makes the Twist to the Top Monopoly GO tournament a priority for me. The Partner event runs for a limited time, so collecting as many Hot Rod tokens early on makes a big difference when seeking to max out your rewards. There’s also a Mega Heist offered as a Twist to the Top reward, which we haven’t seen in recent Monopoly GO tournaments.  

How to play Monopoly GO Twist to the Top

You can earn Twist to the Top rewards by landing on a Railroad tile through the Monopoly GO board. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your results from the mini-games, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones. 

Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
