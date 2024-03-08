Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Twist to the Top has gone live today, featuring 30 milestones that can be unlocked from March 8 to 9.

Recommended Videos

Scopely dropped the Monopoly GO March Partner event called Hot Rod Partners on March 8 with the tournament Twist to the Top offering token rewards for the event, along with an increased amount of Dice. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Girl Power, providing multiple opportunities to get Partner tokens.

Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Cash in on Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showcased across 30 milestones are Twist to the Top rewards like 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Stickers. The tournament also includes a Mega Heist at milestone 17, along with a High Roller special event at milestone six.

Milestone Tokens/Points Twist to the Top rewards One 45 120 Hot Rod Partner tokens Two 55 50 Dice Three 80 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 90 140 Hot Rod Partner tokens Five 120 90 Dice Six 150 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 160 Hot Rod Partner tokens Eight 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Nine 250 180 Dice 10 230 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 11 260 Cash 12 275 180 Hot Rod Partner tokens 13 300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 14 400 Cash 15 375 275 Dice 16 425 250 Hot Rod Partner tokens 17 500 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 18 600 Cash 19 550 375 Dice 20 700 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 21 800 400 Hot Rod Partner tokens 22 1,000 Cash 23 900 625 Dice 24 1,300 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 25 1,500 Cash 26 1,800 1,100 Dice 27 2,000 Cash Grab for 25 minutes 28 2,200 500 Hot Rod Partner tokens 29 2,400 Cash 30 2,500 1,700 Dice

When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?

You have until March 9 at around 11:58am CT to collect all the Twist to the Top rewards, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 8 at 12pm CT. Players can expect either one 48-hour tournament over the weekend or two 24-hour ones after Twist to the Top comes to an end.

Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?

Working alongside the Girl Power solo event while providing hundreds of Hot Rod Partner tokens makes the Twist to the Top Monopoly GO tournament a priority for me. The Partner event runs for a limited time, so collecting as many Hot Rod tokens early on makes a big difference when seeking to max out your rewards. There’s also a Mega Heist offered as a Twist to the Top reward, which we haven’t seen in recent Monopoly GO tournaments.

How to play Monopoly GO Twist to the Top

May the rolls give you a Bank Heist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can earn Twist to the Top rewards by landing on a Railroad tile through the Monopoly GO board. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your results from the mini-games, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones.

Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards