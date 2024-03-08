Monopoly GO: All Twist to the Top rewards and milestones leaderboard

A new Monopoly GO tournament called Twist to the Top has gone live today, featuring 30 milestones that can be unlocked from March 8 to 9.
Scopely dropped the Monopoly GO March Partner event called Hot Rod Partners on March 8 with the tournament Twist to the Top offering token rewards for the event, along with an increased amount of Dice. Running alongside the tournament is the solo event, Girl Power, providing multiple opportunities to get Partner tokens.
Full list of Twist to the Top rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Showcased across 30 milestones are Twist to the Top rewards like 1,750 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 4,395 Dice, and Stickers. The tournament also includes a Mega Heist at milestone 17, along with a High Roller special event at milestone six.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Twist to the Top rewards
|One
|45
|120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Two
|55
|50 Dice
|Three
|80
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|90
|140 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Five
|120
|90 Dice
|Six
|150
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|160 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Eight
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Nine
|250
|180 Dice
|
|10
|230
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|11
|260
|Cash
|12
|275
|180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|13
|300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|14
|400
|Cash
|15
|375
|275 Dice
|16
|425
|250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|17
|500
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|18
|600
|Cash
|19
|550
|375 Dice
|
|20
|700
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|21
|800
|400 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|22
|1,000
|Cash
|23
|900
|625 Dice
|24
|1,300
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|25
|1,500
|Cash
|26
|1,800
|1,100 Dice
|27
|2,000
|Cash Grab for 25 minutes
|28
|2,200
|500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|29
|2,400
|Cash
|30
|2,500
|1,700 Dice
When do Twist to the Top rewards end in Monopoly GO?
You have until March 9 at around 11:58am CT to collect all the Twist to the Top rewards, with the Monopoly GO tournament starting on March 8 at 12pm CT. Players can expect either one 48-hour tournament over the weekend or two 24-hour ones after Twist to the Top comes to an end.
Are the Monopoly GO Twist to the Top rewards worth playing?
Working alongside the Girl Power solo event while providing hundreds of Hot Rod Partner tokens makes the Twist to the Top Monopoly GO tournament a priority for me. The Partner event runs for a limited time, so collecting as many Hot Rod tokens early on makes a big difference when seeking to max out your rewards. There’s also a Mega Heist offered as a Twist to the Top reward, which we haven’t seen in recent Monopoly GO tournaments.
How to play Monopoly GO Twist to the Top
You can earn Twist to the Top rewards by landing on a Railroad tile through the Monopoly GO board. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your results from the mini-games, tokens/points are awarded that unlock milestones.
Bank Heist Twist to the Top rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Twist to the Top rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens