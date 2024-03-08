Monopoly GO: All Girl Power rewards and milestones with Pickups

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO solo event to kick off Hot Rod Partners called Girl Power, featuring hundreds of Partner tickets, Dice, Stickers, and more.

The March Monopoly GO Partner event, Hot Rod Partners, has dropped. Kicking off the multiday event is a two-day solo event called Girl Power. Before jumping into the events and tournaments, stock up on free Dice and choose your partners wisely. My goal is to max out on all the Partner event rewards, including the Wildcard Sticker. And the Girl Power rewards are a great way to get those Dice rolling in my favor.

Full list of Girl Power rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get those Partner tokens.

Total Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards include 3,360 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 14,320 Dice, and nine Sticker packs. A High Roller special event also unlocks through milestone 23. Other special events are Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy.

Milestones Tokens/points Girl Power rewards One Five 70 Hot Rod Partner tokens Two 10 15 Dice Three 10 Cash Four 10 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Five 50 80 Dice Six 15 80 Hot Rod Partner tokens Seven 15 Cash Grab for 10 minutes Eight 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 20 120 Hot Rod Partner tokens 10 130 200 Dice 11 25 Cash 12 30 150 Hot Rod Partner tokens 13 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 14 35 180 Hot Rod Partner tokens 15 350 475 Dice 16 45 Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes 17 45 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 50 210 Hot Rod Partner tokens 19 55 Cash 20 725 825 Dice 21 50 230 Hot Rod Partner tokens 22 55 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 23 60 High Roller for 10 minutes 24 70 250 Hot Rod Partner tokens 25 1,000 1,000 Dice 26 70 Cash 27 80 75 Dice 28 85 270 Hot Rod Partner tokens 29 100 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 30 800 Cash 31 250 200 Dice 32 350 Cash 33 400 300 Hot Rod Partner tokens 34 1,600 1,400 Dice 35 500 Cash Boost for five minutes 36 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 37 700 Cash 38 800 350 Hot Rod Partner tokens 39 3,200 2,700 Dice 40 850 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 41 900 550 Dice 42 950 500 Hot Rod Partner tokens 43 2,800 Cash 44 1,000 800 Dice 45 1,200 Cash 46 1,400 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 47 1,800 650 Hot Rod Partner tokens 48 6,200 6,000 Dice

When do Girl Power rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Girl Power rewards in Monopoly GO will end on March 10 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 8 at 9am CT. Multiple tournaments will run alongside the event, providing more chances to earn Hot Rod Partner tickets and Dice.

Are the Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards worth playing?

All events and tournaments that support a Monopoly GO Partner event are worth playing as they provide the best chance to get rewards like Wildcard Stickers and Dice to keep rolling. I’m also a fan of solo events with Pickups as I find it easier to adjust the Dice multiplier for those extra tokens/points. The 48-hour event is packed with Partner tickets and Dice, and I’ll also be chasing those five-star Sticker packs at milestones 40 and 46 so I can complete the last Monopoly GO Origin Sticker albums I have left.

How Girl Power rewards work in Monopoly GO

Use a multiplier of 10 or higher.

The objective for Monopoly GO Girl Power is to land on a Pickup token. Pickup tokens operate like Shield tokens on the board, moving to a new tile after you land on one. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points that go toward unlocking milestones and collecting Girl Power rewards. Use your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier to increase the number of tokens/points when you land on a Girl Power Pickup token.