Monopoly GO: All Girl Power rewards and milestones with Pickups

Partner tickets across 48 milestones.
Published: Mar 8, 2024 11:27 am
Monopoly GO game board with Dice and NPC characters
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO solo event to kick off Hot Rod Partners called Girl Power, featuring hundreds of Partner tickets, Dice, Stickers, and more.

The March Monopoly GO Partner event, Hot Rod Partners, has dropped. Kicking off the multiday event is a two-day solo event called Girl Power. Before jumping into the events and tournaments, stock up on free Dice and choose your partners wisely. My goal is to max out on all the Partner event rewards, including the Wildcard Sticker. And the Girl Power rewards are a great way to get those Dice rolling in my favor. 

Full list of Girl Power rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Women showing off their power in Monopoly GO
Get those Partner tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards include 3,360 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 14,320 Dice, and nine Sticker packs. A High Roller special event also unlocks through milestone 23. Other special events are Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy. 

MilestonesTokens/pointsGirl Power rewards
OneFive70 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Two1015 Dice
Three10Cash
Four10Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Five5080 Dice
Six1580 Hot Rod Partner tokens
Seven15Cash Grab for 10 minutes
Eight15Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine20120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
10130200 Dice
1125Cash
1230150 Hot Rod Partner tokens
1340Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1435180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
15350475 Dice
1645Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
1745Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
1850210 Hot Rod Partner tokens
1955Cash
20725825 Dice
2150230 Hot Rod Partner tokens
2255Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2360High Roller for 10 minutes
2470250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
251,0001,000 Dice
2670Cash
278075 Dice
2885270 Hot Rod Partner tokens
29100Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
30800Cash
31250200 Dice
32350Cash
33400300 Hot Rod Partner tokens
341,6001,400 Dice
35500Cash Boost for five minutes
36550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
37700Cash
38800350 Hot Rod Partner tokens
393,2002,700 Dice
40850Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
41900550 Dice
42950500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
432,800Cash
441,000800 Dice
451,200Cash
461,400Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
471,800650 Hot Rod Partner tokens
486,2006,000 Dice

When do Girl Power rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Girl Power rewards in Monopoly GO will end on March 10 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 8 at 9am CT. Multiple tournaments will run alongside the event, providing more chances to earn Hot Rod Partner tickets and Dice. 

Are the Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards worth playing?

All events and tournaments that support a Monopoly GO Partner event are worth playing as they provide the best chance to get rewards like Wildcard Stickers and Dice to keep rolling. I’m also a fan of solo events with Pickups as I find it easier to adjust the Dice multiplier for those extra tokens/points. The 48-hour event is packed with Partner tickets and Dice, and I’ll also be chasing those five-star Sticker packs at milestones 40 and 46 so I can complete the last Monopoly GO Origin Sticker albums I have left. 

How Girl Power rewards work in Monopoly GO

Women showing off their power in Monopoly GO
Use a multiplier of 10 or higher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The objective for Monopoly GO Girl Power is to land on a Pickup token. Pickup tokens operate like Shield tokens on the board, moving to a new tile after you land on one. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points that go toward unlocking milestones and collecting Girl Power rewards. Use your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier to increase the number of tokens/points when you land on a Girl Power Pickup token.

