Monopoly GO: All Girl Power rewards and milestones with Pickups

Scopely has dropped a new 48-hour Monopoly GO solo event to kick off Hot Rod Partners called Girl Power, featuring hundreds of Partner tickets, Dice, Stickers, and more.
The March Monopoly GO Partner event, Hot Rod Partners, has dropped. Kicking off the multiday event is a two-day solo event called Girl Power. Before jumping into the events and tournaments, stock up on free Dice and choose your partners wisely. My goal is to max out on all the Partner event rewards, including the Wildcard Sticker. And the Girl Power rewards are a great way to get those Dice rolling in my favor.
Full list of Girl Power rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Total Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards include 3,360 Hot Rod Partner tokens, 14,320 Dice, and nine Sticker packs. A High Roller special event also unlocks through milestone 23. Other special events are Cash Grab, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy.
|Milestones
|Tokens/points
|Girl Power rewards
|One
|Five
|70 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Two
|10
|15 Dice
|Three
|10
|Cash
|Four
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Five
|50
|80 Dice
|Six
|15
|80 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|Seven
|15
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|Eight
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|20
|120 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|
|10
|130
|200 Dice
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|150 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|13
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|14
|35
|180 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|15
|350
|475 Dice
|16
|45
|Rent Frenzy for 15 minutes
|17
|45
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|50
|210 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|19
|55
|Cash
|
|20
|725
|825 Dice
|21
|50
|230 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|22
|55
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|23
|60
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|24
|70
|250 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|25
|1,000
|1,000 Dice
|26
|70
|Cash
|27
|80
|75 Dice
|28
|85
|270 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|29
|100
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|
|30
|800
|Cash
|31
|250
|200 Dice
|32
|350
|Cash
|33
|400
|300 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|34
|1,600
|1,400 Dice
|35
|500
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|36
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|800
|350 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|39
|3,200
|2,700 Dice
|
|40
|850
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|41
|900
|550 Dice
|42
|950
|500 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|43
|2,800
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|800 Dice
|45
|1,200
|Cash
|46
|1,400
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|47
|1,800
|650 Hot Rod Partner tokens
|48
|6,200
|6,000 Dice
When do Girl Power rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Girl Power rewards in Monopoly GO will end on March 10 at around 8:58am CT, with the solo event starting on March 8 at 9am CT. Multiple tournaments will run alongside the event, providing more chances to earn Hot Rod Partner tickets and Dice.
Are the Monopoly GO Girl Power rewards worth playing?
All events and tournaments that support a Monopoly GO Partner event are worth playing as they provide the best chance to get rewards like Wildcard Stickers and Dice to keep rolling. I’m also a fan of solo events with Pickups as I find it easier to adjust the Dice multiplier for those extra tokens/points. The 48-hour event is packed with Partner tickets and Dice, and I’ll also be chasing those five-star Sticker packs at milestones 40 and 46 so I can complete the last Monopoly GO Origin Sticker albums I have left.
How Girl Power rewards work in Monopoly GO
The objective for Monopoly GO Girl Power is to land on a Pickup token. Pickup tokens operate like Shield tokens on the board, moving to a new tile after you land on one. Landing on a Pickup earns you two tokens/points that go toward unlocking milestones and collecting Girl Power rewards. Use your Monopoly GO Dice multiplier to increase the number of tokens/points when you land on a Girl Power Pickup token.