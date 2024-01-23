Monopoly GO: All Speedster tournament rewards and milestones

Keep digging for more rewards.

Dice on the Monopoly GO! mobile game
Screenshot via Dot Esports

Scopely has introduced a new 24-hour Monopoly GO event called the Speedster tournament, featuring 30 milestones and more pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures solo event. 

Recommended Videos

Running alongside the Monopoly GO event Ski Stars is a new tournament called Speedster, with both offering pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event. Special events on Jan. 23 like High Roller and Mega Heist can boost tokens/points earned for Speedster rewards, and don’t forget to check off your daily rewards. 

Full list of Speedster tournament rewards in Monopoly GO

Friends of Mr. Monopoly sledding down hill
Speedster Tournament | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens. These are the same reward totals featured during the Ice Dance Off tournament. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsIce Dance Off rewards
One30Five pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Six pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Eight pickaxe tokens
Eight180Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine19010 pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
11220Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
1223012 pickaxe tokens
13240175 Dice
14300Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
1637515 pickaxe tokens
17425Cash
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065030 pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590040 pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice
All Monopoly GO Speedster tournament rewards and milestones | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When does Monopoly GO Speedster tournament end?

The Speedster tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 23 to 24. Both the Speedster tournament and the Ski Stars solo event will end on Jan. 24. 

How to play Speedster tournament in Monopoly GO

Speedmaster Tournament in Monopoly GO
Speedmaster Tournament | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The objectives for the Speedster tournament are the same as other Monopoly GO tournaments, requiring you to land on a Railroad tile to unlock the Bank Heist and Shutdown mini-games. Both games reward you with tokens/points to unlock milestones in the Speedster tournament. Bank Heists offer bigger token/point rewards, especially during a Mega Heist special event. 

Bank Heist Speedster tournament rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Speedster tournament rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.