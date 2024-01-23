Monopoly GO: All Speedster tournament rewards and milestones

Scopely has introduced a new 24-hour Monopoly GO event called the Speedster tournament, featuring 30 milestones and more pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures solo event.
Running alongside the Monopoly GO event Ski Stars is a new tournament called Speedster, with both offering pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event. Special events on Jan. 23 like High Roller and Mega Heist can boost tokens/points earned for Speedster rewards, and don’t forget to check off your daily rewards.
Full list of Speedster tournament rewards in Monopoly GO
The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens. These are the same reward totals featured during the Ice Dance Off tournament.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Ice Dance Off rewards
|One
|30
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Six pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Eight pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|190
|10 pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|11
|220
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|230
|12 pickaxe tokens
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|15 pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Cash
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|30 pickaxe tokens
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|40 pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When does Monopoly GO Speedster tournament end?
The Speedster tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 23 to 24. Both the Speedster tournament and the Ski Stars solo event will end on Jan. 24.
How to play Speedster tournament in Monopoly GO
The objectives for the Speedster tournament are the same as other Monopoly GO tournaments, requiring you to land on a Railroad tile to unlock the Bank Heist and Shutdown mini-games. Both games reward you with tokens/points to unlock milestones in the Speedster tournament. Bank Heists offer bigger token/point rewards, especially during a Mega Heist special event.
Bank Heist Speedster tournament rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Speedster tournament rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens