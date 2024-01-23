Monopoly GO: All Speedster tournament rewards and milestones

Scopely has introduced a new 24-hour Monopoly GO event called the Speedster tournament, featuring 30 milestones and more pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures solo event.

Running alongside the Monopoly GO event Ski Stars is a new tournament called Speedster, with both offering pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event. Special events on Jan. 23 like High Roller and Mega Heist can boost tokens/points earned for Speedster rewards, and don’t forget to check off your daily rewards.

Full list of Speedster tournament rewards in Monopoly GO

Speedster Tournament | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens. These are the same reward totals featured during the Ice Dance Off tournament.

Milestones Tokens/Points Ice Dance Off rewards One 30 Five pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Six pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Eight pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 190 10 pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 230 12 pickaxe tokens 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 15 pickaxe tokens 17 425 Cash 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 30 pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 40 pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice All Monopoly GO Speedster tournament rewards and milestones | Early rewards via Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When does Monopoly GO Speedster tournament end?

The Speedster tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 23 to 24. Both the Speedster tournament and the Ski Stars solo event will end on Jan. 24.

How to play Speedster tournament in Monopoly GO

Speedmaster Tournament | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The objectives for the Speedster tournament are the same as other Monopoly GO tournaments, requiring you to land on a Railroad tile to unlock the Bank Heist and Shutdown mini-games. Both games reward you with tokens/points to unlock milestones in the Speedster tournament. Bank Heists offer bigger token/point rewards, especially during a Mega Heist special event.

Bank Heist Speedster tournament rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Speedster tournament rewards