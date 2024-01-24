Monopoly GO: All Winter Games rewards and milestones

A new solo event called Winter Games dropped into Monopoly GO, showcasing 49 milestones and rewards like pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event.
Scopely launched a new solo event called Winter Games from Jan. 24 to 27. The three-day event coincides with Jungle Treasures, a mini-event that offers a bunch of rewards ranging from Dice to cash. Many Monopoly GO Winter Games rewards are pickaxes used to find lost goods within Jungle Treasures. And Scopely even snuck in an Ice Skate game piece through milestone 20.
Full list of Winter Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
The total Dice you can unlock through Winter Games is 14,465, and 323 pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event. Only one High Roller was added through milestone 42. But there’s a sweet Ice Skate game piece reward unlocked through milestone 20.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Winter Games rewards
|One
|Four
|15 Dice
|Two
|10
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Three
|10
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|20
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Five
|65
|100 Dice
|Six
|15
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|20
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|25
|Six pickaxe tokens
|10
|180
|225 Dice
|11
|25
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|12
|30
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|13
|35
|Seven pickaxe tokens
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|350
|425 Dice
|16
|45
|11 pickaxe tokens
|17
|65
|Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|100
|120 Dice
|19
|70
|13 pickaxe tokens
|20
|700
|Ice Skate game piece
|21
|80
|Csh
|22
|100
|15 pickaxe tokens
|23
|110
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,100
|1,200 Dice
|26
|130
|19 pickaxe tokens
|27
|140
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|28
|150
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|29
|160
|26 pickaxe tokens
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 Dice
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|270
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|34
|300
|Cash
|35
|2,000
|1,800 Dice
|36
|400
|30 pickaxe tokens
|37
|500
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|38
|650
|500 Dice
|39
|750
|45 pickaxe tokens
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|42
|800
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|43
|1,100
|65 pickaxe tokens
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice
|45
|9,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|47
|1,400
|Cash
|48
|1,500
|75 pickaxe tokens
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice
When does Winter Games end in Monopoly GO
The Winter Games solo event will run for three days, from Jan. 24 to 27. But the Jungle Treasures event ends on Jan. 26, so be sure to get as many pickaxes as you can before then. Any pickaxes left over will get turned into cash.
How to play Winter Games in Monopoly GO
The objective for Winter Games is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The corners are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Each corner tile rewards you with four tokens/points. Increase the Dice multiplier to unlock milestones quickly.