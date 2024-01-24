Monopoly GO: All Winter Games rewards and milestones

A new solo event called Winter Games dropped into Monopoly GO, showcasing 49 milestones and rewards like pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event.

Scopely launched a new solo event called Winter Games from Jan. 24 to 27. The three-day event coincides with Jungle Treasures, a mini-event that offers a bunch of rewards ranging from Dice to cash. Many Monopoly GO Winter Games rewards are pickaxes used to find lost goods within Jungle Treasures. And Scopely even snuck in an Ice Skate game piece through milestone 20.

Full list of Winter Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Winter Games | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The total Dice you can unlock through Winter Games is 14,465, and 323 pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event. Only one High Roller was added through milestone 42. But there’s a sweet Ice Skate game piece reward unlocked through milestone 20.

Milestones Tokens/Points Winter Games rewards One Four 15 Dice Two 10 Three pickaxe tokens Three 10 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 20 Three pickaxe tokens Five 65 100 Dice Six 15 Five pickaxe tokens Seven 20 Cash Eight 20 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 25 Six pickaxe tokens 10 180 225 Dice 11 25 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 12 30 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 13 35 Seven pickaxe tokens 14 40 Cash 15 350 425 Dice 16 45 11 pickaxe tokens 17 65 Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 100 120 Dice 19 70 13 pickaxe tokens 20 700 Ice Skate game piece 21 80 Csh 22 100 15 pickaxe tokens 23 110 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1,200 Dice 26 130 19 pickaxe tokens 27 140 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 28 150 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 29 160 26 pickaxe tokens 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 Dice 32 250 Cash 33 270 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800 Dice 36 400 30 pickaxe tokens 37 500 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 38 650 500 Dice 39 750 45 pickaxe tokens 40 3,000 2,500 Dice 41 900 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 42 800 High Roller for 15 minutes 43 1,100 65 pickaxe tokens 44 1,200 900 Dice 45 9,500 Cash 46 1,200 Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 47 1,400 Cash 48 1,500 75 pickaxe tokens 49 6,000 6,500 Dice All Monopoly GO Winter Games rewards and milestones

When does Winter Games end in Monopoly GO

The Winter Games solo event will run for three days, from Jan. 24 to 27. But the Jungle Treasures event ends on Jan. 26, so be sure to get as many pickaxes as you can before then. Any pickaxes left over will get turned into cash.

How to play Winter Games in Monopoly GO

The objective for Winter Games is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The corners are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Each corner tile rewards you with four tokens/points. Increase the Dice multiplier to unlock milestones quickly.