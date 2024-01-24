Category:
Monopoly GO: All Winter Games rewards and milestones

Get those pickaxes.
Published: Jan 24, 2024 10:00 am
Mr. Monopoly and friends at winter games
A new solo event called Winter Games dropped into Monopoly GO, showcasing 49 milestones and rewards like pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event

Scopely launched a new solo event called Winter Games from Jan. 24 to 27. The three-day event coincides with Jungle Treasures, a mini-event that offers a bunch of rewards ranging from Dice to cash. Many Monopoly GO Winter Games rewards are pickaxes used to find lost goods within Jungle Treasures. And Scopely even snuck in an Ice Skate game piece through milestone 20. 

Full list of Winter Games rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly and friends at winter games
The total Dice you can unlock through Winter Games is 14,465, and 323 pickaxes for the Jungle Treasures event. Only one High Roller was added through milestone 42. But there’s a sweet Ice Skate game piece reward unlocked through milestone 20. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsWinter Games rewards
OneFour15 Dice
Two10Three pickaxe tokens
Three10Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four20Three pickaxe tokens
Five65100 Dice
Six15Five pickaxe tokens
Seven20Cash
Eight20Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine25Six pickaxe tokens
10180225 Dice
1125Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1230Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1335Seven pickaxe tokens
1440Cash
15350425 Dice
164511 pickaxe tokens
1765Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
18100120 Dice
197013 pickaxe tokens
20700Ice Skate game piece
2180Csh
2210015 pickaxe tokens
23110Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
24120Cash
251,1001,200 Dice
2613019 pickaxe tokens
27140Cash Boost for 10 minutes
28150Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
2916026 pickaxe tokens
30900Cash
31175180 Dice
32250Cash
33270Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
34300Cash
352,0001,800 Dice
3640030 pickaxe tokens
37500Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
38650500 Dice
3975045 pickaxe tokens
403,0002,500 Dice
41900Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
42800High Roller for 15 minutes
431,10065 pickaxe tokens
441,200900 Dice
459,500Cash
461,200Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
471,400Cash
481,50075 pickaxe tokens
496,0006,500 Dice
All Monopoly GO Winter Games rewards and milestones

When does Winter Games end in Monopoly GO

The Winter Games solo event will run for three days, from Jan. 24 to 27. But the Jungle Treasures event ends on Jan. 26, so be sure to get as many pickaxes as you can before then. Any pickaxes left over will get turned into cash. 

How to play Winter Games in Monopoly GO

The objective for Winter Games is to land on the four corners of the Monopoly GO board. The corners are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. Each corner tile rewards you with four tokens/points. Increase the Dice multiplier to unlock milestones quickly. 

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.