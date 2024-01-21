Monopoly GO: How to play and get free tokens in Jungle Treasures

A pickaxe solo event called Jungle Treasures is coming to Monopoly GO, according to Scopely, with the mini-dig event offering a wide variety of rewards.

Dig events in Monopoly GO often require shovel or pickaxe tokens that are used to recover hidden rewards that have gone underground. The Jungle Treasures game is a solo event, much like Prize Drop with Peg-E tokens. But instead of getting stuck with only cash, Dice, and tokens as rewards, Jungle Treasures offers a new game piece token and the chance to possibly score a Galaxy Sticker pack.

How to get free Jungle Treasures token links in Monopoly GO

Get your freebies every day | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Links that can provide free Jungle Treasures tokens are the same links that give out free Dice in Monopoly GO. We track these links every day and remove any that aren’t active anymore.

There are no active Jungle Treasures links as of Jan. 21.

There’s no guarantee that the free Dice links will have a Jungle Treasures token, but they are worth checking anyways since Scopely drops around one to two links per day that contain around 25 to 50 free Dice.

Free Jungle Treasures tokens in Monopoly GO

Links aren’t the only way to get Jungle Treasures tokens. Solo events and tournaments running during the duration of the Jungle Treasures event will offer tokens. These aren’t free, as you have to roll Dice to unlock milestones, but they can help you accumulate a bunch of tokens quickly.

There are free ways to earn Jungle Treasures tokens, too. Be sure to log into Monopoly GO each day when a token might get included in your daily login bonus reward. Always check the free gifts in the shop that reset every eight hours, and complete your Quick Wins each day for a chance to grab a Jungle Treasures token.

How to play Jungle Treasures in Monopoly GO

Jungle Treasures | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

Earning rewards in Jungle Treasures requires you to dig. Earning the shovel or pickaxe tokens allows you to dig up a square area within a dig area. There are 10 different dig areas and 14 in total. Rewards from each dig area are not available at the time of writing, but we will add them as soon as Scopely releases more information. You advance dig areas from right to left.

Jungle Treasures dig areas