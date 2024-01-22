Monopoly GO: Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones

You can gain pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event through the Monopoly GO Ice Dance Off tournament, which also includes Dice and other rewards behind 30 milestones.
A new 24-hour tournament has dropped into Monopoly GO called the Ice Dance Off, running alongside the new Jungle Treasures event that will take place from Jan. 22 to 26. Ice Dance off rewards include pickaxes for the special event, along with the typical Dice, Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no word yet from Scopely on the next Golden Blitz, as myself and many other players are anxiously awaiting for it to drop.
Full list of Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Running alongside the Ice Dance Off tournament is the solo event Ski Stars, which features pickaxe tokens as well as Pickups. The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Ice Dance Off rewards
|One
|30
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Two
|60
|50 Dice
|Three
|40
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|100
|75 Dice
|Five
|140
|Six pickaxe tokens
|Six
|175
|High Roller for five minutes
|Seven
|140
|Eight pickaxe tokens
|Eight
|180
|Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Nine
|190
|10 pickaxe tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice
|11
|220
|Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|12
|230
|12 pickaxe tokens
|13
|240
|175 Dice
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|15
|400
|275 Dice
|16
|375
|15 pickaxe tokens
|17
|425
|Cash
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice
|20
|650
|30 pickaxe tokens
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice
|25
|900
|40 pickaxe tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice
When does Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO end?
The Ice Dance Off tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 22 to 23. A new or returning tournament should follow it up, offering similar rewards.
How to play Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO
As with most Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Upon hitting a Railroad tile, one of two mini-games will be offered: Bank Heist or Shutdown. Both offer tokens/points to unlock milestones. You can get more tokens/points from a Bank Heist, especially with Mega Heist active.