Monopoly GO: Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones

You can gain pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event through the Monopoly GO Ice Dance Off tournament, which also includes Dice and other rewards behind 30 milestones.

Recommended Videos

A new 24-hour tournament has dropped into Monopoly GO called the Ice Dance Off, running alongside the new Jungle Treasures event that will take place from Jan. 22 to 26. Ice Dance off rewards include pickaxes for the special event, along with the typical Dice, Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no word yet from Scopely on the next Golden Blitz, as myself and many other players are anxiously awaiting for it to drop.

Full list of Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get those sweet rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Running alongside the Ice Dance Off tournament is the solo event Ski Stars, which features pickaxe tokens as well as Pickups. The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens.

Milestones Tokens/Points Ice Dance Off rewards One 30 Five pickaxe tokens Two 60 50 Dice Three 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 100 75 Dice Five 140 Six pickaxe tokens Six 175 High Roller for five minutes Seven 140 Eight pickaxe tokens Eight 180 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Nine 190 10 pickaxe tokens 10 200 175 Dice 11 220 Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 12 230 12 pickaxe tokens 13 240 175 Dice 14 300 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 15 400 275 Dice 16 375 15 pickaxe tokens 17 425 Cash 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice 20 650 30 pickaxe tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice 25 900 40 pickaxe tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice All Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

When does Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO end?

Ice Dance Off Leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Ice Dance Off tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 22 to 23. A new or returning tournament should follow it up, offering similar rewards.

How to play Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO

How to play | Screenshot via Dot Esports

As with most Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Upon hitting a Railroad tile, one of two mini-games will be offered: Bank Heist or Shutdown. Both offer tokens/points to unlock milestones. You can get more tokens/points from a Bank Heist, especially with Mega Heist active.