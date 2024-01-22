Category:
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones

Danny Forster
Published: Jan 22, 2024 01:00 pm
Mr. Monopoly and friend winning first place snowman award
Snowman Contest rewards and milestones | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Scopely/Hasbro

You can gain pickaxe tokens for the Jungle Treasures event through the Monopoly GO Ice Dance Off tournament, which also includes Dice and other rewards behind 30 milestones.

A new 24-hour tournament has dropped into Monopoly GO called the Ice Dance Off, running alongside the new Jungle Treasures event that will take place from Jan. 22 to 26. Ice Dance off rewards include pickaxes for the special event, along with the typical Dice, Sticker packs, and cash. There’s no word yet from Scopely on the next Golden Blitz, as myself and many other players are anxiously awaiting for it to drop. 

Full list of Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly on sled with dog
Get those sweet rewards | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Running alongside the Ice Dance Off tournament is the solo event Ski Stars, which features pickaxe tokens as well as Pickups. The total Dice you can earn within the 24-hour tournament is 3,100, along with 126 pickaxe tokens

MilestonesTokens/PointsIce Dance Off rewards
One30Five pickaxe tokens
Two6050 Dice
Three40Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four10075 Dice
Five140Six pickaxe tokens
Six175High Roller for five minutes
Seven140Eight pickaxe tokens
Eight180Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Nine19010 pickaxe tokens
10200175 Dice
11220Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
1223012 pickaxe tokens
13240175 Dice
14300Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
15400275 Dice
1637515 pickaxe tokens
17425Cash
18500Cash
19600400 Dice
2065030 pickaxe tokens
21550Cash
22700Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice
2590040 pickaxe tokens
261,300Cash
271,500Cash
281,600Cash Grab for 15 minutes
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice
All Ice Dance Off rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO.

When does Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO end?

Ms. Monopoly and friend skating on ice
Ice Dance Off Leaderboard | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Ice Dance Off tournament is a 24-hour event that will run from Jan. 22 to 23. A new or returning tournament should follow it up, offering similar rewards. 

How to play Ice Dance Off in Monopoly GO

Ms. Monopoly and friend skating on ice
How to play | Screenshot via Dot Esports

As with most Monopoly GO tournaments, the objective is to land on a Railroad tile. Upon hitting a Railroad tile, one of two mini-games will be offered: Bank Heist or Shutdown. Both offer tokens/points to unlock milestones. You can get more tokens/points from a Bank Heist, especially with Mega Heist active. 

Read Article Monopoly GO: How to play and get free tokens in Jungle Treasures
Sofia in the jungle with a pickaxe and map through Monopoly GO
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: How to play and get free tokens in Jungle Treasures
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Ski Stars rewards and milestones
Christmas Tree token on Railroad tile in Monopoly GO!
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Ski Stars rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 22, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (January 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Snowman Contest rewards and milestones
Monopoly GO board and Dice
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Snowman Contest rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: Winter Plunge rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly riding a sleigh in a race
Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Winter Plunge rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 20, 2024
Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.