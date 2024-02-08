Category:
Monopoly GO: All Smoochy Sweets rewards and milestones

The sweet kiss of rewards.
Sticking to Valentine’s Day themes, Scopely is introducing a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Smoochy Sweets, featuring standard rewards. 

Valentine’s Day feels continue through the Smoochy Sweets tournament in Monopoly GO. The one-day tournament will run alongside the Retro Love solo event. Both events will end on Feb. 9, kicking off the next Monopoly GO Partner event called Valentine’s Partners. There’s been no word from Scopely yet on the next Golden Blitz, but we suspect it may drop this weekend. 

Full list of Smoochy Sweets rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets rewards are the same as the last two tournaments, featuring up to 3,440 Dice that you can earn, along with Sticker packs and cash. High Roller and Mega Heist special events are available by unlocking milestones four and eight. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsSkyscraper Blast Off rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets rewards end?

Running for 24 hours, the Smoochy Sweets tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 8 and runs to Feb. 9 at around 11:58am CT. A new solo event and tournament will start on Feb. 9 providing tokens for the Valentine’s Partners event

Are the Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets worth playing?

Much like the Bouquet Builders tournament, the Smoochy Sweets rewards are only worth it if you’re also playing the Retro Love solo event. For players who are low on Dice, I recommend sitting this one out and saving your rolls for the solo event and tournament that start on Feb. 9. Scopely, at time of writing, hasn’t added any additional Smoochy Sweets rewards like an emote or Shield. 

How to play Smoochy Sweets in Monopoly GO

Tournament objectives in Monopoly GO are to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist, of which both offer tokens/points toward unlocking Smoochy Sweets rewards.

Bank Heist Smoochy Sweets rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Smoochy Sweets rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.