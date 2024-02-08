Monopoly GO: All Smoochy Sweets rewards and milestones

Sticking to Valentine’s Day themes, Scopely is introducing a 24-hour Monopoly GO tournament called Smoochy Sweets, featuring standard rewards.

Valentine’s Day feels continue through the Smoochy Sweets tournament in Monopoly GO. The one-day tournament will run alongside the Retro Love solo event. Both events will end on Feb. 9, kicking off the next Monopoly GO Partner event called Valentine’s Partners. There’s been no word from Scopely yet on the next Golden Blitz, but we suspect it may drop this weekend.

Full list of Smoochy Sweets rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

The best treats come in heart-shaped boxes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets rewards are the same as the last two tournaments, featuring up to 3,440 Dice that you can earn, along with Sticker packs and cash. High Roller and Mega Heist special events are available by unlocking milestones four and eight.

Milestones Tokens/Points Skyscraper Blast Off rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets rewards end?

Running for 24 hours, the Smoochy Sweets tournament in Monopoly GO starts at 12pm CT on Feb. 8 and runs to Feb. 9 at around 11:58am CT. A new solo event and tournament will start on Feb. 9 providing tokens for the Valentine’s Partners event.

Are the Monopoly GO Smoochy Sweets worth playing?

Much like the Bouquet Builders tournament, the Smoochy Sweets rewards are only worth it if you’re also playing the Retro Love solo event. For players who are low on Dice, I recommend sitting this one out and saving your rolls for the solo event and tournament that start on Feb. 9. Scopely, at time of writing, hasn’t added any additional Smoochy Sweets rewards like an emote or Shield.

How to play Smoochy Sweets in Monopoly GO

Smoochy Sweets tokens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tournament objectives in Monopoly GO are to land on a Railroad tile. This unlocks the mini-games Shutdown and Bank Heist, of which both offer tokens/points toward unlocking Smoochy Sweets rewards.

Bank Heist Smoochy Sweets rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Smoochy Sweets rewards