Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine’s Partners we know so far

Picking the right partner can earn you both an abundance of Monopoly GO rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Feb 6, 2024 11:50 am
Sweets, Dice, and hearts on Valentine's Partners logo
Scopely is dropping a Monopoly GO Partner event in February, featuring Valentine’s Day themes and rewards. 

The Monopoly GO Partner event returns during February, according to early data mining from MonopolyGOwiki. Partner events are my favorite because of all the rewards you and your partners can earn. Typical rewards from a Monopoly Go Partner event include the usual Dice, Sticker packs, and cash. The Valentine’s Partner event includes a grand prize of a Cupid Lizzie game piece for players who complete every milestone with their four partners. 

How Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partners works

Partner events in Monopoly GO require you to partner up with four other friends, but be careful with whom you pick. The Valentine’s Partners event is a temporary one and requires daily participation to earn the maximum rewards. Much like solo events and tournaments, tokens are awarded during gameplay that are used to spin a wheel full of points. The Valentine’s Partners token is shaped like a cake with a heart bow on the top and a Cupid arrow heart on the side. 

Points earned from spinning the wheel are applied to you and your partners’ milestone bracket. You can only spin the wheel for one partner at a time. I recommend saving up as many Valentine’s tokens as possible before spinning, using the maximum multiplier. This increases your odds of hitting higher points, leveling up through the milestones quicker.  

All Valentine’s Partners rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Scopely hasn’t released the Valentine’s Partners milestones and rewards for each partner at time of writing, but we will add them as soon as they become available. Much like the January Monopoly GO Partner event, there will likely be five milestones to unlock per partner with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and cash. Completing all five milestones with each of your four partners unlocks the Cupid Lizzie game piece token and potentially up to 5,000 Dice

When does Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partners start and end?

The Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partners event is slated to begin on Feb. 9. We are still waiting on Scopely to release the start and end times at time of writing. 

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.