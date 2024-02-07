Category:
Monopoly GO: All Retro Love rewards and milestones

Slide into the corner tiles for rewards.
Danny Forster
Published: Feb 7, 2024 10:15 am
High rolling into Valentine themes, Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Retro Love, featuring 43 milestones, Dice, and five-star Sticker packs. 

Love of rewards has landed in Monopoly GO through Retro Love, a 48-hour solo event with a possible total of 13,780 Dice. The event will lead up to the expected Valentine’s Partner event that is slated to start on Feb. 9 and will run alongside two 24-hour tournaments. And much of the player base, including myself, is anxiously awaiting the next Golden Blitz

Full list of Retro Love rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Showcasing 43 milestones is the Retro Love solo event in Monopoly GO. Completing the event unlocks 13,780 Dice, Nine Sticker packs, special events, and cash. 

MilestonesTokens/PointsRetro Love rewards
OneFive15 Dice
Two10Cash
Three15Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Four80120 Dice
Five15Cash
Six20Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Seven25Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
Eight30Cash
Nine180225 Dice
1035Cash
1140Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
1250Cash
13300350 Dice
1455Cash
1550Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1660Cash
1770Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
18700720 Dice
1970Cash
2080Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
21100Cash
221,2001,100 Dice
23150High Roller for 15 minutes
24140Cash
25175160 Dice
261,000Cash
27200Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
28300240 Dice
29350Cash
301,8001,500 Dice
31500Cash
32750Cash
33800Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
34900Cash
352,8002,200 Dice
361,000Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
371,100Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
381,200Cash
392,500Cash
401,300850 Dice
411,400Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
421,500Cash
436,0006,300 Dice

When do Retro Love rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Retro Love event will run for two days, from Feb. 7 at 9am CT to Feb. 9 at around 8:58am CT. Once the event ends, we are expecting all will get revealed for the Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partner event. 

How to play Monopoly GO Retro Love event

Mr. Monopoly driving a retro car with dog as passenger
Retro Love tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on the corner Monopoly GO tiles is the main objective for the Retro Love solo event, providing four tokens/points that unlock milestones. The four corner tiles are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail. 

Are the Monopoly GO Retro Love rewards worth playing for?

The Retro Love rewards are fairly standard when compared to other events. At the time of writing, Scopely hasn’t announced any additional rewards. If you are seeking four and five-star Stickers to complete the Monopoly Origins album, then the Retro Love rewards are worth rolling for. But if you are low on Dice, I recommend holding out for the upcoming Partner event.

All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)

Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (February 2024)

How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go

Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
How to join the Tycoon Club in Monopoly Go

When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?

Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next partner event in Monopoly GO?

Monopoly GO: All Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones

Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: All Pod Pursuit rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine's Partners we know so far

Category:
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO Partner event: Everything about Valentine's Partners we know so far
Danny Forster Feb 6, 2024

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.