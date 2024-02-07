Monopoly GO: All Retro Love rewards and milestones

High rolling into Valentine themes, Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Retro Love, featuring 43 milestones, Dice, and five-star Sticker packs.
Love of rewards has landed in Monopoly GO through Retro Love, a 48-hour solo event with a possible total of 13,780 Dice. The event will lead up to the expected Valentine’s Partner event that is slated to start on Feb. 9 and will run alongside two 24-hour tournaments. And much of the player base, including myself, is anxiously awaiting the next Golden Blitz.
Full list of Retro Love rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Showcasing 43 milestones is the Retro Love solo event in Monopoly GO. Completing the event unlocks 13,780 Dice, Nine Sticker packs, special events, and cash.
|Milestones
|Tokens/Points
|Retro Love rewards
|One
|Five
|15 Dice
|Two
|10
|Cash
|Three
|15
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Four
|80
|120 Dice
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Seven
|25
|Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes
|Eight
|30
|Cash
|Nine
|180
|225 Dice
|10
|35
|Cash
|11
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|300
|350 Dice
|14
|55
|Cash
|15
|50
|Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|16
|60
|Cash
|17
|70
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|18
|700
|720 Dice
|19
|70
|Cash
|20
|80
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|21
|100
|Cash
|22
|1,200
|1,100 Dice
|23
|150
|High Roller for 15 minutes
|24
|140
|Cash
|25
|175
|160 Dice
|26
|1,000
|Cash
|27
|200
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|28
|300
|240 Dice
|29
|350
|Cash
|30
|1,800
|1,500 Dice
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|750
|Cash
|33
|800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|34
|900
|Cash
|35
|2,800
|2,200 Dice
|36
|1,000
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|37
|1,100
|Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|2,500
|Cash
|40
|1,300
|850 Dice
|41
|1,400
|Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6)
|42
|1,500
|Cash
|43
|6,000
|6,300 Dice
When do Retro Love rewards end in Monopoly GO?
The Retro Love event will run for two days, from Feb. 7 at 9am CT to Feb. 9 at around 8:58am CT. Once the event ends, we are expecting all will get revealed for the Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partner event.
How to play Monopoly GO Retro Love event
Landing on the corner Monopoly GO tiles is the main objective for the Retro Love solo event, providing four tokens/points that unlock milestones. The four corner tiles are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail.
Are the Monopoly GO Retro Love rewards worth playing for?
The Retro Love rewards are fairly standard when compared to other events. At the time of writing, Scopely hasn’t announced any additional rewards. If you are seeking four and five-star Stickers to complete the Monopoly Origins album, then the Retro Love rewards are worth rolling for. But if you are low on Dice, I recommend holding out for the upcoming Partner event.