Monopoly GO: All Retro Love rewards and milestones

High rolling into Valentine themes, Scopely has dropped a two-day Monopoly GO solo event called Retro Love, featuring 43 milestones, Dice, and five-star Sticker packs.

Love of rewards has landed in Monopoly GO through Retro Love, a 48-hour solo event with a possible total of 13,780 Dice. The event will lead up to the expected Valentine’s Partner event that is slated to start on Feb. 9 and will run alongside two 24-hour tournaments. And much of the player base, including myself, is anxiously awaiting the next Golden Blitz.

Full list of Retro Love rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Get you some reward love. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Showcasing 43 milestones is the Retro Love solo event in Monopoly GO. Completing the event unlocks 13,780 Dice, Nine Sticker packs, special events, and cash.

Milestones Tokens/Points Retro Love rewards One Five 15 Dice Two 10 Cash Three 15 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Four 80 120 Dice Five 15 Cash Six 20 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Seven 25 Rent Frenzy for 10 minutes Eight 30 Cash Nine 180 225 Dice 10 35 Cash 11 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) 12 50 Cash 13 300 350 Dice 14 55 Cash 15 50 Cash Grab for 10 minutes 16 60 Cash 17 70 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) 18 700 720 Dice 19 70 Cash 20 80 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 21 100 Cash 22 1,200 1,100 Dice 23 150 High Roller for 15 minutes 24 140 Cash 25 175 160 Dice 26 1,000 Cash 27 200 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 28 300 240 Dice 29 350 Cash 30 1,800 1,500 Dice 31 500 Cash 32 750 Cash 33 800 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 34 900 Cash 35 2,800 2,200 Dice 36 1,000 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 37 1,100 Rent Frenzy for 25 minutes 38 1,200 Cash 39 2,500 Cash 40 1,300 850 Dice 41 1,400 Purple Sticker Pack (five-star x6) 42 1,500 Cash 43 6,000 6,300 Dice

When do Retro Love rewards end in Monopoly GO?

The Retro Love event will run for two days, from Feb. 7 at 9am CT to Feb. 9 at around 8:58am CT. Once the event ends, we are expecting all will get revealed for the Monopoly GO Valentine’s Partner event.

How to play Monopoly GO Retro Love event

Retro Love tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on the corner Monopoly GO tiles is the main objective for the Retro Love solo event, providing four tokens/points that unlock milestones. The four corner tiles are GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail.

Are the Monopoly GO Retro Love rewards worth playing for?

The Retro Love rewards are fairly standard when compared to other events. At the time of writing, Scopely hasn’t announced any additional rewards. If you are seeking four and five-star Stickers to complete the Monopoly Origins album, then the Retro Love rewards are worth rolling for. But if you are low on Dice, I recommend holding out for the upcoming Partner event.