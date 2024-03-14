Monopoly GO: All Rainbow Race rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Rainbow Race, with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.
Racing into St. Patrick’s Day weekend is the Rainbow Race Monopoly GO tournament, alongside a Golden Blitz that will run from 8am CT on March 14 to 7:59am CT on March 15. Now is the time to collect those remaining Stickers, with the Origin album season ending on March 28. You can capitalize on Stickers and other Rainbow Race rewards in conjunction with the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans.
Full list of Rainbow Race rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Completing the Monopoly GO tournament can earn you up to 3,440 Dice, cash, and five Sticker packs. There are also two special events within the Rainbow Race rewards: High Roller and Mega Heist. The Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone eight, and High Roller is at milestone four.
|Milestone
|Tokens/Points
|Rainbow Race rewards
|One
|55
|40 Dice
|Two
|40
|Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
|Three
|90
|70 Dice
|Four
|130
|High Roller for five minutes
|Five
|110
|80 Dice
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
|Eight
|250
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Nine
|225
|Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
|
|10
|275
|175 Dice
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|13
|375
|250 Dice
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
|16
|600
|375 Dice
|17
|550
|Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice
|23
|1,500
|Cash Grab for 15 minutes
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice
When do Rainbow Race rewards in Monopoly GO end?
You can cash in on Rainbow Race rewards until 1pm CT on March 15, with the tournament starting on March 14. The tournament only lasts 24 hours and has 25 total milestones to unlock.
How to rank at the top of the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard
Ranking in the top 10 of a Monopoly GO tournament has benefits, from free Dice to special rewards like Shields or tokens. The Rainbow Race leaderboard isn’t offering any extra rewards but can help restock your Dice rolls. With the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans having Railroad tiles as an objective, it can work in your favor to use those higher Dice multipliers if possible, earning two sets of rewards instead of just one.
Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards
- Small Heist: Four tokens
- Large Heist: Six tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
- Mega Heist: 12 tokens
Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards
- Blocked: Two tokens
- Shutdown success: Four tokens