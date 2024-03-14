Monopoly GO: All Rainbow Race rewards and milestones

Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Rainbow Race, with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.

Recommended Videos

Racing into St. Patrick’s Day weekend is the Rainbow Race Monopoly GO tournament, alongside a Golden Blitz that will run from 8am CT on March 14 to 7:59am CT on March 15. Now is the time to collect those remaining Stickers, with the Origin album season ending on March 28. You can capitalize on Stickers and other Rainbow Race rewards in conjunction with the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans.

Full list of Rainbow Race rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Luck into rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO tournament can earn you up to 3,440 Dice, cash, and five Sticker packs. There are also two special events within the Rainbow Race rewards: High Roller and Mega Heist. The Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone eight, and High Roller is at milestone four.

Milestone Tokens/Points Rainbow Race rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller for five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Nine 225 Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

When do Rainbow Race rewards in Monopoly GO end?

You can cash in on Rainbow Race rewards until 1pm CT on March 15, with the tournament starting on March 14. The tournament only lasts 24 hours and has 25 total milestones to unlock.

How to rank at the top of the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking in the top 10 of a Monopoly GO tournament has benefits, from free Dice to special rewards like Shields or tokens. The Rainbow Race leaderboard isn’t offering any extra rewards but can help restock your Dice rolls. With the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans having Railroad tiles as an objective, it can work in your favor to use those higher Dice multipliers if possible, earning two sets of rewards instead of just one.

Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards

Small Heist: Four tokens

Large Heist: Six tokens

Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens

Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards

Blocked: Two tokens

Shutdown success: Four tokens

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more