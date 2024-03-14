Category:
Monopoly GO: All Rainbow Race rewards and milestones

Race to the top of the leaderboard.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 01:01 pm
Mr. Monopoly in race car
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scopely has dropped a new Monopoly GO 24-hour tournament called Rainbow Race, with rewards like Dice, Stickers, and more.

Racing into St. Patrick’s Day weekend is the Rainbow Race Monopoly GO tournament, alongside a Golden Blitz that will run from 8am CT on March 14 to 7:59am CT on March 15. Now is the time to collect those remaining Stickers, with the Origin album season ending on March 28. You can capitalize on Stickers and other Rainbow Race rewards in conjunction with the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans

Full list of Rainbow Race rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Lucky dog holding a racing finish flag
Luck into rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Monopoly GO tournament can earn you up to 3,440 Dice, cash, and five Sticker packs. There are also two special events within the Rainbow Race rewards: High Roller and Mega Heist. The Mega Heist is unlocked through milestone eight, and High Roller is at milestone four. 

MilestoneTokens/PointsRainbow Race rewards
One5540 Dice
Two40Green Sticker Pack (one-star x2)
Three9070 Dice
Four130High Roller for five minutes
Five11080 Dice
Six150Cash
Seven200Orange Sticker Pack (two-star x3)
Eight250Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Nine225Pink Sticker Pack (three-star x3)
10275175 Dice
11300Cash
12400Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
13375250 Dice
14425Cash
15500Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes
16600375 Dice
17550Blue Sticker Pack (four-star x4)
18700Cash
19800500 Dice
201,000Cash
21900Cash
221,300750 Dice
231,500Cash Grab for 15 minutes
241,800Cash
252,0001,200 Dice

When do Rainbow Race rewards in Monopoly GO end?

You can cash in on Rainbow Race rewards until 1pm CT on March 15, with the tournament starting on March 14. The tournament only lasts 24 hours and has 25 total milestones to unlock. 

How to rank at the top of the Monopoly GO Rainbow Race leaderboard

Lucky dog holding a racing finish flag
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ranking in the top 10 of a Monopoly GO tournament has benefits, from free Dice to special rewards like Shields or tokens. The Rainbow Race leaderboard isn’t offering any extra rewards but can help restock your Dice rolls. With the solo event Shamrock Shenanigans having Railroad tiles as an objective, it can work in your favor to use those higher Dice multipliers if possible, earning two sets of rewards instead of just one. 

Bank Heist Rainbow Race rewards

  • Small Heist: Four tokens
  • Large Heist: Six tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: Eight tokens
  • Mega Heist: 12 tokens

Shutdown Rainbow Race rewards

  • Blocked: Two tokens
  • Shutdown success: Four tokens
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Mar 14, 2024
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 14, 2024
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 14, 2024
All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones
The Shamrock Shenanigans keyart on an orange background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Mar 13, 2024
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 13, 2024
