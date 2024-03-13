All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO’s latest big event, Shamrock Shenanigans, is replacing Winner’s Avenue. The exciting news is that a new Sticker Boom event kicks off two hours after Shamrock Shenanigans starts, giving you a chance to increase your sticker rewards.

In Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly GO, you aim to hit Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad Squares for two, three, and five points each. The best strategy is to play between March 13 at 5pm CT and March 14 at 8am CT. During this period, you activate Sticker Boom for an hour when you log in, which increases your sticker pack gains by 50 percent. And if you play after 7pm CT on March 13, you’ll be in both Shamrock Shenanigans and the next tournament, Horseshoe Games, doubling your scoring opportunities on Railroad tiles. This lets you roll once but score for both events, saving dice.

Full list of Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Shamrock Shenanigans features 41 rewards and milestones you can unlock by gathering 71,970 points during this two-day event. The high point total is largely due to the significant points available from Railroad squares, so focus on these spaces first. Key rewards include up to 16,000 dice, three Pink Sticker Packs, and a 30-minute High Roller bonus.

Here’s a complete list of all the Shamrock Shenanigans rewards, followed by a detailed breakdown of the milestones.

15,975 dice

14 Cash rewards

30 minutes of High Roller

15 minutes of Rent Frenzy

10 minutes of Cash Grab

Five minutes of Cash Boost

Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)

One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)

Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).