All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones

It's lining up with Sticker Boom quite nicely.
Published: Mar 13, 2024
Monopoly GO’s latest big event, Shamrock Shenanigans, is replacing Winner’s Avenue. The exciting news is that a new Sticker Boom event kicks off two hours after Shamrock Shenanigans starts, giving you a chance to increase your sticker rewards.

In Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly GO, you aim to hit Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad Squares for two, three, and five points each. The best strategy is to play between March 13 at 5pm CT and March 14 at 8am CT. During this period, you activate Sticker Boom for an hour when you log in, which increases your sticker pack gains by 50 percent. And if you play after 7pm CT on March 13, you’ll be in both Shamrock Shenanigans and the next tournament, Horseshoe Games, doubling your scoring opportunities on Railroad tiles. This lets you roll once but score for both events, saving dice.

Full list of Shamrock Shenanigans rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Shamrock Shenanigans features 41 rewards and milestones you can unlock by gathering 71,970 points during this two-day event. The high point total is largely due to the significant points available from Railroad squares, so focus on these spaces first. Key rewards include up to 16,000 dice, three Pink Sticker Packs, and a 30-minute High Roller bonus.

Here’s a complete list of all the Shamrock Shenanigans rewards, followed by a detailed breakdown of the milestones.

  • 15,975 dice
  • 14 Cash rewards
  • 30 minutes of High Roller
  • 15 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 10 minutes of Cash Grab
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (Five Stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (Four Stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (Three Stars)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (Two Stars)
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (One Star).
MilestoneShamrock Shenanigans rewardPoints required
1Green Sticker Pack (one star)30
225 dice40
3Cash45
4100 dice175
5Cash Grab (10 minutes)50
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)55
7Cash65
8230 dice400
9Cash70
10Green Sticker Pack (one star)90
11Cash100
12400 dice800
13Rent Frenzy (15 minutes)125
14Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)150
15Cash175
16550 dice1,200
17Cash175
18Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)180
19Cash200
20850 dice2,000
21Cash220
22High Roller (10 minutes)375
23120 dice300
24Cash1,500
25150 dice400
26Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)650
27Cash Boost (five minutes)800
281,500 dice4,000
29Cash1,000
30Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)1,500
31Cash1,700
322,850 dice8,000
33High Roller (20 minutes)2,000
34Cash2,200
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)2,400
36800 dice2,800
37Cash7,000
38900 dice3,000
39Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)4,000
40Cash5,000
417,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)17,000
Read Article Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones
Mr. Monopoly in vault with money
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Horseshoe Games rewards and milestones
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 13, 2024
Read Article When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Monopoly GO characters trading golden stickers
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
A screenshot of Monopoly GO's Album page.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Expected schedule and date of the next Monopoly GO Sticker Boom event
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 13, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now optimizing AI comps in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and hooked by Balatro.