Monopoly GO: All Mortgage Mayday rewards and milestones

Score more Partner tokens for rolls.
Published: Apr 27, 2024 01:01 pm

The Monopoly GO Partner event is in full swing with a new tournament called Mortgage Mayday, featuring flash events and other rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

A new Monopoly GO tournament has arrived, showcasing tokens for the Parade Partners main event. The tournament will also coincide with the Railroad Rally solo event, allowing you to double up on Partner tokens for bigger spins. Several special events running on April 27 and 28 will also help you get more rewards from the Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO tournament, like High Roller and Mega Heist.

All Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Completing the Mortgage Mayday 30 milestones will earn you rewards like 6,210 Dice, 1,990 Partner drum tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller Flash event unlocks through milestones seven and 29, while a Mega Heist is through milestone 19.

Mortgage Mayday milestonePoints/TokensMortgage Mayday reward
One50120 Partner drum tokens
Two8040 Dice
Three70Green Sticker Pack (one star)
Four150150 Partner drum tokens
Five200100 Dice
Six300180 Partner drum tokens
Seven250High Roller for five minutes
Eight350Cash
Nine500220 Dice
10550Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
11800250 Partner drum tokens
12900Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
13950400 Dice
141,000Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
15900340 Partner drum tokens
161,200500 Dice
171,000Cash
181,300450 Partner drum tokens
191,500Mega Heist for 20 minutes
202,100750 Dice
211,800Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
222,200Cash
232,500Cash Boost for 10 minutes
243,000500 Partner drum tokens
253,2001,100 Dice
263,200Cash
273,600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
284,2001,400 Dice
294,500High Roller for 20 minutes
306,5001,700 Dice
All early Mortgage Mayday rewards are courtesy of the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Mortgage Mayday rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday rewards will end on April 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event Railroad Rally which also ends on April 29 at around 8:58am CT.

How Monopoly GO points/tokens work in Mortgage Mayday

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile will unlock tournament mini-games like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance, points are rewarded that unlock milestones within Morgage Mayday. Points are doubled for Bank Heist mini-games, which is why the milestone points within the Monopoly GO tournament are higher than normal.

Bank Heist GO Mortgage Mayday rewards

  • Small Heist: Eight points/tokens
  • Large Heist: 12 points/tokens
  • Bankrupt Heist: 16 points/tokens
  • Mega Heist: 20 points/tokens

Shutdown GO Mortgage Mayday rewards

  • Blocked: Two points/tokens
  • Shutdown: Four points/tokens
