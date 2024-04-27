Monopoly GO: All Mortgage Mayday rewards and milestones

The Monopoly GO Partner event is in full swing with a new tournament called Mortgage Mayday, featuring flash events and other rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.

A new Monopoly GO tournament has arrived, showcasing tokens for the Parade Partners main event. The tournament will also coincide with the Railroad Rally solo event, allowing you to double up on Partner tokens for bigger spins. Several special events running on April 27 and 28 will also help you get more rewards from the Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO tournament, like High Roller and Mega Heist.

All Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO rewards and milestones

Don’t sleep on High Roller flash events. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Mortgage Mayday 30 milestones will earn you rewards like 6,210 Dice, 1,990 Partner drum tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller Flash event unlocks through milestones seven and 29, while a Mega Heist is through milestone 19.

Mortgage Mayday milestone Points/Tokens Mortgage Mayday reward One 50 120 Partner drum tokens Two 80 40 Dice Three 70 Green Sticker Pack (one star) Four 150 150 Partner drum tokens Five 200 100 Dice Six 300 180 Partner drum tokens Seven 250 High Roller for five minutes Eight 350 Cash Nine 500 220 Dice 10 550 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 11 800 250 Partner drum tokens 12 900 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 13 950 400 Dice 14 1,000 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 15 900 340 Partner drum tokens 16 1,200 500 Dice 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,300 450 Partner drum tokens 19 1,500 Mega Heist for 20 minutes 20 2,100 750 Dice 21 1,800 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 22 2,200 Cash 23 2,500 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 24 3,000 500 Partner drum tokens 25 3,200 1,100 Dice 26 3,200 Cash 27 3,600 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 28 4,200 1,400 Dice 29 4,500 High Roller for 20 minutes 30 6,500 1,700 Dice All early Mortgage Mayday rewards are courtesy of the Monopoly GO wiki and confirmed by Dot Esports.

When do Mortgage Mayday rewards end in Monopoly GO?

All Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday rewards will end on April 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event Railroad Rally which also ends on April 29 at around 8:58am CT.

How Monopoly GO points/tokens work in Mortgage Mayday

Take advantage of double points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile will unlock tournament mini-games like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance, points are rewarded that unlock milestones within Morgage Mayday. Points are doubled for Bank Heist mini-games, which is why the milestone points within the Monopoly GO tournament are higher than normal.

Bank Heist GO Mortgage Mayday rewards

Small Heist: Eight points/tokens

Large Heist: 12 points/tokens

Bankrupt Heist: 16 points/tokens

Mega Heist: 20 points/tokens

Shutdown GO Mortgage Mayday rewards

Blocked: Two points/tokens

Shutdown: Four points/tokens

