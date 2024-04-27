Monopoly GO: All Mortgage Mayday rewards and milestones

The Monopoly GO Partner event is in full swing with a new tournament called Mortgage Mayday, featuring flash events and other rewards like Dice and Sticker packs.
A new Monopoly GO tournament has arrived, showcasing tokens for the Parade Partners main event. The tournament will also coincide with the Railroad Rally solo event, allowing you to double up on Partner tokens for bigger spins. Several special events running on April 27 and 28 will also help you get more rewards from the Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO tournament, like High Roller and Mega Heist.
All Mortgage Mayday Monopoly GO rewards and milestones
Completing the Mortgage Mayday 30 milestones will earn you rewards like 6,210 Dice, 1,990 Partner drum tokens, six Sticker packs, and cash. A High Roller Flash event unlocks through milestones seven and 29, while a Mega Heist is through milestone 19.
|Mortgage Mayday milestone
|Points/Tokens
|Mortgage Mayday reward
|One
|50
|120 Partner drum tokens
|Two
|80
|40 Dice
|Three
|70
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|Four
|150
|150 Partner drum tokens
|Five
|200
|100 Dice
|Six
|300
|180 Partner drum tokens
|Seven
|250
|High Roller for five minutes
|Eight
|350
|Cash
|Nine
|500
|220 Dice
|10
|550
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|
|11
|800
|250 Partner drum tokens
|12
|900
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|13
|950
|400 Dice
|14
|1,000
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|15
|900
|340 Partner drum tokens
|16
|1,200
|500 Dice
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,300
|450 Partner drum tokens
|19
|1,500
|Mega Heist for 20 minutes
|20
|2,100
|750 Dice
|
|21
|1,800
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|22
|2,200
|Cash
|23
|2,500
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|24
|3,000
|500 Partner drum tokens
|25
|3,200
|1,100 Dice
|26
|3,200
|Cash
|27
|3,600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|28
|4,200
|1,400 Dice
|29
|4,500
|High Roller for 20 minutes
|30
|6,500
|1,700 Dice
When do Mortgage Mayday rewards end in Monopoly GO?
All Monopoly GO Mortgage Mayday rewards will end on April 29 at around 12:58pm CT. The tournament will run alongside the solo event Railroad Rally which also ends on April 29 at around 8:58am CT.
How Monopoly GO points/tokens work in Mortgage Mayday
Landing on a Monopoly GO Railroad tile will unlock tournament mini-games like Shutdown and Bank Heist. Depending on your performance, points are rewarded that unlock milestones within Morgage Mayday. Points are doubled for Bank Heist mini-games, which is why the milestone points within the Monopoly GO tournament are higher than normal.
Bank Heist GO Mortgage Mayday rewards
- Small Heist: Eight points/tokens
- Large Heist: 12 points/tokens
- Bankrupt Heist: 16 points/tokens
- Mega Heist: 20 points/tokens
Shutdown GO Mortgage Mayday rewards
- Blocked: Two points/tokens
- Shutdown: Four points/tokens