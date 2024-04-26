Monopoly GO Railroad Rally event rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO’s Railroad Rally is a new event that replaces Boardwalk Bonanza. This top event challenges you to land on corner squares to score points and claim milestone rewards. These rewards include thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and plenty of drum tokens for Parade Partners.

With the opportunity to score in two Monopoly GO events simultaneously, you should make sure to maximize your participation in Railroad Rally while it’s active until April 28, when it concludes. We’ll cover all the rewards in this guide, as well as provide tips on how to increase your chances of scoring big in Railroad Rally.

Monopoly GO Railroad Rally rewards and milestones, listed

There are 49 milestones packed with rewards in Railroad Rally. Monopoly GO players must land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail) to score points and progress through the milestones. You can get up to 14,005 dice, the exclusive Celebration Train player token, and thousands of drum tokens to use in Parade Partners.

Here’s the full list of Railroad Rally event prizes in Monopoly GO:

Milestone Points Railroad Rally rewards 1 5 70 Drum tokens 2 10 20 dice 3 10 Cash 4 10 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 5 55 85 dice 6 15 80 Drum tokens 7 20 Cash Boost for five minutes 8 20 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 9 25 120 Drum Tokens 10 150 200 dice 11 30 Cash 12 35 160 Drum tokens 13 35 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 14 40 220 Drum tokens 15 300 350 dice 16 40 Cash 17 45 Cash Cash Grab for 10 minutes 18 50 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 19 55 250 Drum tokens 20 700 Celebration Train player token 21 60 Cash 22 70 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 23 80 250 Drum tokens 24 60 Cash 25 1,250 1,000 dice 26 80 Cash 27 120 High Roller for 10 minutes 28 130 280 Drum tokens 29 150 100 dice 30 900 Cash 31 225 300 Drum tokens 32 400 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 33 350 200 dice 34 300 400 Drum tokens 35 1,800 1,500 dice 36 500 400 Drum tokens 37 600 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 38 700 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 39 800 500 Drum tokens 40 3,200 2,400 dice 41 900 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 42 1,000 650 Drum tokens 43 1,200 750 dice 44 2,500 Cash 45 1,300 900 dice 46 1,200 Cash 47 1,500 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 48 1,600 800 Drum tokens 49 7,500 6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)

Make the most out of the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to maximize points in Monopoly GO Railroad Rally

Ironically, Railroad Rally doesn’t let you score points on Railroad squares. You can only score points for this event by rolling dice on the Monopoly GO board and landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail squares, which are on the corners of the board.

In such events, it’s best to save your highest dice multiplier for when you’re six to eight squares away from the Jail tile. This strategy is effective because your multiplier also affects the number of points you earn by landing on scoring tiles, so you want it to be as high as possible when your odds of scoring are greatest, which is when you’re six to eight squares from the scoring area. We focus on Jail because landing there and rolling doubles grants you extra dice, allowing you to potentially end up with a positive net dice count when landing on Jail. This gives you more rolls on top of whatever you’ve already earned from Railroad Rally.

This is all the key information about Railroad Rally you need to enjoy the event. Remember to spend your drum tokens on the Parade Partners event and to play whatever tournament is active to get even more rewards.

