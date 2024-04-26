Monopoly GO Railroad Rally event rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO’s Railroad Rally is a new event that replaces Boardwalk Bonanza. This top event challenges you to land on corner squares to score points and claim milestone rewards. These rewards include thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and plenty of drum tokens for Parade Partners.
With the opportunity to score in two Monopoly GO events simultaneously, you should make sure to maximize your participation in Railroad Rally while it’s active until April 28, when it concludes. We’ll cover all the rewards in this guide, as well as provide tips on how to increase your chances of scoring big in Railroad Rally.
Monopoly GO Railroad Rally rewards and milestones, listed
There are 49 milestones packed with rewards in Railroad Rally. Monopoly GO players must land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail) to score points and progress through the milestones. You can get up to 14,005 dice, the exclusive Celebration Train player token, and thousands of drum tokens to use in Parade Partners.
Here’s the full list of Railroad Rally event prizes in Monopoly GO:
|Milestone
|Points
|Railroad Rally rewards
|1
|5
|70 Drum tokens
|2
|10
|20 dice
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|5
|55
|85 dice
|6
|15
|80 Drum tokens
|7
|20
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|8
|20
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|9
|25
|120 Drum Tokens
|
|10
|150
|200 dice
|11
|30
|Cash
|12
|35
|160 Drum tokens
|13
|35
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|14
|40
|220 Drum tokens
|15
|300
|350 dice
|16
|40
|Cash
|17
|45
|Cash Cash Grab for 10 minutes
|18
|50
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|19
|55
|250 Drum tokens
|
|20
|700
|Celebration Train player token
|21
|60
|Cash
|22
|70
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|23
|80
|250 Drum tokens
|24
|60
|Cash
|25
|1,250
|1,000 dice
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|120
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|28
|130
|280 Drum tokens
|29
|150
|100 dice
|
|30
|900
|Cash
|31
|225
|300 Drum tokens
|32
|400
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|33
|350
|200 dice
|34
|300
|400 Drum tokens
|35
|1,800
|1,500 dice
|36
|500
|400 Drum tokens
|37
|600
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|38
|700
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|39
|800
|500 Drum tokens
|
|40
|3,200
|2,400 dice
|41
|900
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|42
|1,000
|650 Drum tokens
|43
|1,200
|750 dice
|44
|2,500
|Cash
|45
|1,300
|900 dice
|46
|1,200
|Cash
|47
|1,500
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|48
|1,600
|800 Drum tokens
|49
|7,500
|6,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
How to maximize points in Monopoly GO Railroad Rally
Ironically, Railroad Rally doesn’t let you score points on Railroad squares. You can only score points for this event by rolling dice on the Monopoly GO board and landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail squares, which are on the corners of the board.
In such events, it’s best to save your highest dice multiplier for when you’re six to eight squares away from the Jail tile. This strategy is effective because your multiplier also affects the number of points you earn by landing on scoring tiles, so you want it to be as high as possible when your odds of scoring are greatest, which is when you’re six to eight squares from the scoring area. We focus on Jail because landing there and rolling doubles grants you extra dice, allowing you to potentially end up with a positive net dice count when landing on Jail. This gives you more rolls on top of whatever you’ve already earned from Railroad Rally.
This is all the key information about Railroad Rally you need to enjoy the event. Remember to spend your drum tokens on the Parade Partners event and to play whatever tournament is active to get even more rewards.