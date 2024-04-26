Railroad Rally event logo on a yellow and orange background.
Monopoly GO Railroad Rally event rewards and milestones

Railroad Rally is the perfect opportunity to gather thousands of drum tokens to use in Parade Partners for extra dice and stickers.
Monopoly GO’s Railroad Rally is a new event that replaces Boardwalk Bonanza. This top event challenges you to land on corner squares to score points and claim milestone rewards. These rewards include thousands of dice, several Sticker Packs, and plenty of drum tokens for Parade Partners.

With the opportunity to score in two Monopoly GO events simultaneously, you should make sure to maximize your participation in Railroad Rally while it’s active until April 28, when it concludes. We’ll cover all the rewards in this guide, as well as provide tips on how to increase your chances of scoring big in Railroad Rally.

Monopoly GO Railroad Rally rewards and milestones, listed

There are 49 milestones packed with rewards in Railroad Rally. Monopoly GO players must land on corner squares (GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail) to score points and progress through the milestones. You can get up to 14,005 dice, the exclusive Celebration Train player token, and thousands of drum tokens to use in Parade Partners.

Here’s the full list of Railroad Rally event prizes in Monopoly GO:

MilestonePointsRailroad Rally rewards
1570 Drum tokens
21020 dice
310Cash
410Green Sticker Pack (one star)
55585 dice
61580 Drum tokens
720Cash Boost for five minutes
820Green Sticker Pack (one star)
925120 Drum Tokens
10150200 dice
1130Cash
1235160 Drum tokens
1335Green Sticker Pack (one star)
1440220 Drum tokens
15300350 dice
1640Cash
1745Cash Cash Grab for 10 minutes
1850Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
1955250 Drum tokens
20700Celebration Train player token
2160Cash
2270Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
2380250 Drum tokens
2460Cash
251,2501,000 dice
2680Cash
27120High Roller for 10 minutes
28130280 Drum tokens
29150100 dice
30900Cash
31225300 Drum tokens
32400Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
33350200 dice
34300400 Drum tokens
351,8001,500 dice
36500400 Drum tokens
37600Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
38700Cash Boost for 10 minutes
39800500 Drum tokens
403,2002,400 dice
41900Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
421,000650 Drum tokens
431,200750 dice
442,500Cash
451,300900 dice
461,200Cash
471,500Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
481,600800 Drum tokens
497,5006,500 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
Mr. Monopoly on stage singing with money floating and lights in background
Make the most out of the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to maximize points in Monopoly GO Railroad Rally

Ironically, Railroad Rally doesn’t let you score points on Railroad squares. You can only score points for this event by rolling dice on the Monopoly GO board and landing on GO, Just Visiting, Free Parking, and Jail squares, which are on the corners of the board.

In such events, it’s best to save your highest dice multiplier for when you’re six to eight squares away from the Jail tile. This strategy is effective because your multiplier also affects the number of points you earn by landing on scoring tiles, so you want it to be as high as possible when your odds of scoring are greatest, which is when you’re six to eight squares from the scoring area. We focus on Jail because landing there and rolling doubles grants you extra dice, allowing you to potentially end up with a positive net dice count when landing on Jail. This gives you more rolls on top of whatever you’ve already earned from Railroad Rally.

This is all the key information about Railroad Rally you need to enjoy the event. Remember to spend your drum tokens on the Parade Partners event and to play whatever tournament is active to get even more rewards.

Read Article All Monopoly GO Parade Partners rewards and milestones
Parade Partners event logo in Monopoly GO on a yellow and green background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO Parade Partners rewards and milestones
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 26, 2024
Read Article All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Category: Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 26, 2024
