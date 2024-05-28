Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)

Grill and Glory is back in Monopoly GO for another round of rewards. The event offers plenty of free dice rolls and Sticker Packs but has only 25 milestones, which makes it easier to complete. Here are the rewards you can get during Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event.

Monopoly GO Grill and Glory event rewards and milestones list

To earn points in Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event, you must roll dice to land on Railroad squares and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames. You get points for doing that according to your performance and the dice multiplier you used in that play. As you gather points, you reach milestones that automatically unlock rewards like free dice rolls and valuable events like High Roller and Mega Heist. You can gather points and earn Grill and Glory rewards in the event until May 29 at 1pm CT, when the event ends. Here’s the full breakdown of prizes you can get during this period:

Milestones Grill and Glory rewards Points required 1 40 dice rolls 55 2 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 40 3 70 dice rolls 90 4 High Roller for five minutes 130 5 80 dice rolls 110 6 Cash 150 7 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 200 8 Mega Heist for 15 minutes 250 9 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 225 10 175 dice rolls 275 11 Cash 300 12 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 400 13 250 dice rolls 375 14 Cash 425 15 Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes 500 16 375 dice rolls 600 17 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 550 18 Cash 700 19 500 dice rolls 800 20 Cash 1,000 21 Cash 900 22 750 dice rolls 1,300 23 Cash Grab for 15 minutes 1,500 24 Cash 1,800 25 1,200 dice rolls 2,000

Grill and Glory has great rewards. Image via Scopely

How to earn more points in Grill and Glory in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to save your Monopoly GO dice rolls and earn hundreds of points in the Grill and Glory event is to take advantage of Mega Heist and High Roller bonuses. Mega Heist increases the points you get from Bank Heist, while High Roller allows you to score thousands of points in a single play, with the risk of losing thousands of dice rolls if you don’t land on a Railroad square. If you have a large dice bank, High Roller is worth the risk; otherwise, you can stick to actively playing during Mega Heist.

And that’s all you need to win big at Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event. If you’re looking for further opportunities to get extra dice, you can check our free dice roll links and keep an eye on the daily Monopoly GO schedule for events like Free Parking Dice and Wheel Boost.

