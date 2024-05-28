Grill and Glory logo on a blurry background with "may 28 to 29" written above it.
Monopoly Go

Monopoly GO: All Grill And Glory rewards and milestones (May 28 to 29)

The full list of Grill and Glory rewards in Monopoly GO include thousands of free dice rolls for you to get.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 28, 2024 07:36 am

Grill and Glory is back in Monopoly GO for another round of rewards. The event offers plenty of free dice rolls and Sticker Packs but has only 25 milestones, which makes it easier to complete. Here are the rewards you can get during Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event.

Monopoly GO Grill and Glory event rewards and milestones list

To earn points in Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event, you must roll dice to land on Railroad squares and play the Bank Heist and Shutdown minigames. You get points for doing that according to your performance and the dice multiplier you used in that play. As you gather points, you reach milestones that automatically unlock rewards like free dice rolls and valuable events like High Roller and Mega Heist. You can gather points and earn Grill and Glory rewards in the event until May 29 at 1pm CT, when the event ends. Here’s the full breakdown of prizes you can get during this period:

MilestonesGrill and Glory rewardsPoints required
140 dice rolls55
2Green Sticker Pack (one star)40
370 dice rolls90
4High Roller for five minutes130
580 dice rolls110
6Cash150
7Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)200
8Mega Heist for 15 minutes250
9Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)225
10175 dice rolls275
11Cash300
12Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)400
13250 dice rolls375
14Cash425
15Rent Frenzy for 20 minutes500
16375 dice rolls600
17Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)550
18Cash700
19500 dice rolls800
20Cash1,000
21Cash900
22750 dice rolls1,300
23Cash Grab for 15 minutes1,500
24Cash1,800
251,200 dice rolls2,000
Scottie celebrating rewards in Monopoly GO
Grill and Glory has great rewards. Image via Scopely

How to earn more points in Grill and Glory in Monopoly GO

The best strategy to save your Monopoly GO dice rolls and earn hundreds of points in the Grill and Glory event is to take advantage of Mega Heist and High Roller bonuses. Mega Heist increases the points you get from Bank Heist, while High Roller allows you to score thousands of points in a single play, with the risk of losing thousands of dice rolls if you don’t land on a Railroad square. If you have a large dice bank, High Roller is worth the risk; otherwise, you can stick to actively playing during Mega Heist.

And that’s all you need to win big at Monopoly GO’s Grill and Glory event. If you’re looking for further opportunities to get extra dice, you can check our free dice roll links and keep an eye on the daily Monopoly GO schedule for events like Free Parking Dice and Wheel Boost.

All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Monopoly Man and a lady celebrating over thanksgiving dinner
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
All Monopoly GO events today: Rewards and date details (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Mr. Monopoly saluting planes as they fly by on Memorial Day
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: Guide to maximizing Memorial Marathon rewards
Danny Forster Danny Forster May 27, 2024
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
The High Roller logo on a yellow and white gradient background.
Monopoly Go
Monopoly Go
Monopoly GO: High Roller schedule (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 27, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.