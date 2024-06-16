Maximize Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards through 35 milestones

Downtime between main events in Monopoly GO returns through a unique 24-hour 35 milestone solo event called Habitat Heroes. The revised event is nothing like its predecessor, featuring two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, along with over 10,000 Dice rolls and an early five-star Sticker pack.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards.

What are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes’ rewards and milestones?

A unique one-day solo event. Images via Scopely. Remixed by Dot Esports

Habitat Heroes milestones Points to unlock milestones Habitat Heroes rewards One Five Green Sticker pack Two 10 30 Dice rolls Three 15 Cash Boost for five minutes Four 60 75 Dice rolls Five 20 Green Sticker pack Six 20 Mega Heist for 15 minutes Seven 50 60 Dice rolls Eight 35 Orange Sticker pack Nine 150 200 Dice rolls 10 30 Cash 11 45 Orange Sticker pack 12 310 400 Dice rolls 13 45 Mega Heist for 25 minutes 14 80 Pink Sticker pack 15 100 Cash 16 500 600 Dice rolls 17 600 Blue Sticker pack 18 150c Cash 19 1,200 1,000 Dice rolls 20 120 High Roller for five minutes 21 400 Blue Sticker pack 22 150 Cash 23 200 150 Dice rolls 24 250 Cash 25 300 Cash Boost for 10 minutes 26 2,000 Purple Sticker pack 27 500 Cash 28 1,500 1,000 Dice rolls 29 1,000 High Roller for 10 minutes 30 1,200 Blue Sticker pack 31 3,000 2,000 Dice rolls 32 1,000 Cash 33 1,500 Blue Sticker pack 34 2,500 Cash 35 3,500 6,500 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards?

Get a Purple Sticker pack through milestone 26. Purple five-star Sticker packs are highly coveted, having the greatest odds of dropping a Gold Sticker. It’s unusual for Scopely to drop a Purple pack through an early milestone while closing out the milestone rewards with Blue Sticker packs. For players like myself needing only a few Stickers to complete all sets from the Making Music season, the Purple Sticker is worth rolling for.

The Habitat Heroes rewards also have two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, helping you to unlock milestones quickly in both the solo and tournament daily Monopoly GO events. And don’t sleep on the Cash Boost flash events, helping you to stock up an inventory of cash for a special event like Builder’s Bash, transforming that cash into Dice rolls.

Is a one-day Monopoly GO solo event normal?

It’s unusual to play a 24-hour Monopoly GO solo event like Habitat Heroes but Scopely has been changing up formats through June. Multiple tournaments have had identical rewards and the new Tycoon Racers main event may have thrown off the schedule some.

Are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards worth rolling for?

I’m ready to roll Monopoly GO Dice for Habitat Heroes rewards, but as always, it’s up to you whether the Dice rolls are worth it. The multiple flash events increase the overall value of the rewards, along with the addition of an early Purple Sticker pack. The Dice to milestone point ratio is decent, even if the Habitat Heroes solo event has a Tax and Utility tile objective. And the Monopoly GO event has a total of 10 Sticker packs.

