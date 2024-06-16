Maximize Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards through 35 milestones

Downtime between main events in Monopoly GO returns through a unique 24-hour 35 milestone solo event called Habitat Heroes. The revised event is nothing like its predecessor, featuring two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, along with over 10,000 Dice rolls and an early five-star Sticker pack.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards.
What are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes’ rewards and milestones?
|Habitat Heroes milestones
|Points to unlock milestones
|Habitat Heroes rewards
|One
|Five
|Green Sticker pack
|Two
|10
|30 Dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Cash Boost for five minutes
|Four
|60
|75 Dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Green Sticker pack
|Six
|20
|Mega Heist for 15 minutes
|Seven
|50
|60 Dice rolls
|Eight
|35
|Orange Sticker pack
|Nine
|150
|200 Dice rolls
|10
|30
|Cash
|
|11
|45
|Orange Sticker pack
|12
|310
|400 Dice rolls
|13
|45
|Mega Heist for 25 minutes
|14
|80
|Pink Sticker pack
|15
|100
|Cash
|16
|500
|600 Dice rolls
|17
|600
|Blue Sticker pack
|18
|150c
|Cash
|19
|1,200
|1,000 Dice rolls
|20
|120
|High Roller for five minutes
|
|21
|400
|Blue Sticker pack
|22
|150
|Cash
|23
|200
|150 Dice rolls
|24
|250
|Cash
|25
|300
|Cash Boost for 10 minutes
|26
|2,000
|Purple Sticker pack
|27
|500
|Cash
|28
|1,500
|1,000 Dice rolls
|29
|1,000
|High Roller for 10 minutes
|30
|1,200
|Blue Sticker pack
|31
|3,000
|2,000 Dice rolls
|32
|1,000
|Cash
|33
|1,500
|Blue Sticker pack
|34
|2,500
|Cash
|35
|3,500
|6,500 Dice rolls
What’s different about Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards?
Get a Purple Sticker pack through milestone 26. Purple five-star Sticker packs are highly coveted, having the greatest odds of dropping a Gold Sticker. It’s unusual for Scopely to drop a Purple pack through an early milestone while closing out the milestone rewards with Blue Sticker packs. For players like myself needing only a few Stickers to complete all sets from the Making Music season, the Purple Sticker is worth rolling for.
The Habitat Heroes rewards also have two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, helping you to unlock milestones quickly in both the solo and tournament daily Monopoly GO events. And don’t sleep on the Cash Boost flash events, helping you to stock up an inventory of cash for a special event like Builder’s Bash, transforming that cash into Dice rolls.
Is a one-day Monopoly GO solo event normal?
It’s unusual to play a 24-hour Monopoly GO solo event like Habitat Heroes but Scopely has been changing up formats through June. Multiple tournaments have had identical rewards and the new Tycoon Racers main event may have thrown off the schedule some.
Are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards worth rolling for?
I’m ready to roll Monopoly GO Dice for Habitat Heroes rewards, but as always, it’s up to you whether the Dice rolls are worth it. The multiple flash events increase the overall value of the rewards, along with the addition of an early Purple Sticker pack. The Dice to milestone point ratio is decent, even if the Habitat Heroes solo event has a Tax and Utility tile objective. And the Monopoly GO event has a total of 10 Sticker packs.