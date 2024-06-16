Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Mr Monopoly and friends catching a butterfly with net
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Monopoly Go

Maximize Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards through 35 milestones

Score an early milstone Purple five-star Sticker pack reward.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 02:01 am

Downtime between main events in Monopoly GO returns through a unique 24-hour 35 milestone solo event called Habitat Heroes. The revised event is nothing like its predecessor, featuring two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, along with over 10,000 Dice rolls and an early five-star Sticker pack.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards.

What are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes’ rewards and milestones?

A picture of the Habitat Heroes logo with two characters planting a tree.
A unique one-day solo event. Images via Scopely. Remixed by Dot Esports
Habitat Heroes milestonesPoints to unlock milestonesHabitat Heroes rewards
OneFiveGreen Sticker pack
Two1030 Dice rolls
Three15Cash Boost for five minutes
Four6075 Dice rolls
Five20Green Sticker pack
Six20Mega Heist for 15 minutes
Seven5060 Dice rolls
Eight35Orange Sticker pack
Nine150200 Dice rolls
1030Cash
1145Orange Sticker pack
12310400 Dice rolls
1345Mega Heist for 25 minutes
1480Pink Sticker pack
15100Cash
16500600 Dice rolls
17600Blue Sticker pack
18150cCash
191,2001,000 Dice rolls
20120High Roller for five minutes
21400Blue Sticker pack
22150Cash
23200150 Dice rolls
24250Cash
25300Cash Boost for 10 minutes
262,000Purple Sticker pack
27500Cash
281,5001,000 Dice rolls
291,000High Roller for 10 minutes
301,200Blue Sticker pack
313,0002,000 Dice rolls
321,000Cash
331,500Blue Sticker pack
342,500Cash
353,5006,500 Dice rolls

What’s different about Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards?

Get a Purple Sticker pack through milestone 26. Purple five-star Sticker packs are highly coveted, having the greatest odds of dropping a Gold Sticker. It’s unusual for Scopely to drop a Purple pack through an early milestone while closing out the milestone rewards with Blue Sticker packs. For players like myself needing only a few Stickers to complete all sets from the Making Music season, the Purple Sticker is worth rolling for.

The Habitat Heroes rewards also have two Bank Heist and High Roller flash events, helping you to unlock milestones quickly in both the solo and tournament daily Monopoly GO events. And don’t sleep on the Cash Boost flash events, helping you to stock up an inventory of cash for a special event like Builder’s Bash, transforming that cash into Dice rolls.

Is a one-day Monopoly GO solo event normal?

It’s unusual to play a 24-hour Monopoly GO solo event like Habitat Heroes but Scopely has been changing up formats through June. Multiple tournaments have had identical rewards and the new Tycoon Racers main event may have thrown off the schedule some.

Are the Monopoly GO Habitat Heroes rewards worth rolling for?

I’m ready to roll Monopoly GO Dice for Habitat Heroes rewards, but as always, it’s up to you whether the Dice rolls are worth it. The multiple flash events increase the overall value of the rewards, along with the addition of an early Purple Sticker pack. The Dice to milestone point ratio is decent, even if the Habitat Heroes solo event has a Tax and Utility tile objective. And the Monopoly GO event has a total of 10 Sticker packs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook