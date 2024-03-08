To play the new partner event in Monopoly GO, Hot Rod Partners, you must collect steering wheel tokens from different events in the game. While, so far, there are no official partner token links to get them, there are other ways you can get them for free.

Are there free steering wheel token links today in Monopoly GO?

As of March 8, it’s impossible to get Hot Rod Partners tokens through official and safe Monopoly GO links. Be cautious of online links promising free steering wheel tokens that ask for personal or account details; these are not legitimate. Scopely often shares valid links with token rewards closer to the event’s end date, March 13. We’ll update this post with any free links when they’re released. Currently, all official links are only for free dice.

Best way to get free steering wheel tokens in Monopoly GO

Quick Wins are an easy way of getting them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To quickly collect Hot Rod partner tokens for free, focus on playing main events and tournaments like Key to the City and Empowering Quest. While the partner event runs, steering wheel tokens are included in the milestone rewards for these events and tournaments, sometimes offering hundreds of tokens at once. Use your dice to participate in these events as much as possible to spin the partner wheel and increase your prizes. Spending dice is the only way to get more rewards in Monopoly GO.

You can also get steering wheel tokens without using any dice by taking advantage of Daily Login rewards, Quick Wins, and free gifts from the store every day. These can give you between 60 and 120 partner tokens, allowing for several spins on the partner wheel. Typically, all you need to do is move around the board a little or visit the shop to claim these rewards, making it an efficient option when your dice are low.

Lastly, your partners can send you extra tokens if the partner wheel lands on a slot that automatically sends extra tokens to their duo. If your partner sends you tokens, you’ll see a red dot on the Friends button at the bottom right of your screen. You can claim these bonus tokens right away from there. However, since this is a spinning wheel slot option that happens automatically, you can only get these tokens at random, and players can never choose to donate their spare tokens to others.