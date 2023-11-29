Can you block someone in Monopoly GO?

You can avoid friends pretty effectively, but blocking isn't here yet.

Monopoly GO currently does not let you block other players. If you need to remove someone from your game friends list, perhaps after sticker trading or just to tidy up your list, the only option is to unfriend them within the game.

Removing someone as a friend in Monopoly GO does not affect your Facebook friendship. These are separate actions; unfriending in the game won’t remove them as a Facebook friend. If the person you removed tries to re-add you in Monopoly GO, you can ignore their invite or decline any new friend requests.

Here’s how to remove someone from your friends list in Monopoly GO and ensure they don’t come back.

How to remove a friend in Monopoly GO

Since you can’t block anyone, follow these steps to remove any friend in Monopoly GO:

Open Monopoly GO. Tap Friends on the right of the bottom menu. Tap the Leaderboard tab on the window that pops up. Scroll down until you find the friend you want to remove. The list is sorted from highest to lowest net worth. Tap your friend’s name. Tap the red REMOVE button that appears. Tap the green REMOVE button in the pop-up window. Your friend has now been removed.

Watch our video below which demonstrates the full process.

Please note that removing a friend does not block them, and it’s impossible to block someone from adding you back on Monopoly GO.

How to avoid a person you removed in Monopoly GO

If you don’t want the person you removed to return to your friends list, you’ll have to ignore or refuse their new friend requests. It’s impossible to automatically block new requests from someone.