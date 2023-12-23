All Reindeer Gallop rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO!

A returning event called Reindeer Gallop has launched in Monopoly GO!, featuring rewards like Dice, Stickers, cash, and more.

Tournaments and events run for a limited time, offering rewards to help you advance in Monopoly GO!. The Dec. 23 Reindeer Gallop event starts at 12pm CT, offering the usual rewards like Dice and Stickers, along with special events. Much like regular tournaments and events, special events in Monopoly GO! last for a limited time, ranging from a few minutes to a few hours. It also coincides with the Twinkle Tree event that will run until Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

Every Reindeer Gallop reward and milestones

Get those Reindeer Gallop rewards | Images via Scopely, remix by Dot Esports

The Reindeer Gallop event kicked off at 12pm CT on Dec. 23. The event is scheduled to last 24 hours. Reindeer Gallop rewards include Dice, Stickers, cash, and special events for a limited time. The point system and rewards in the Reindeer Gallop event are similar to the Sleigh Race rewards and points. Dot Esports can confirm all the milestones and points for the Reindeer Gallop rewards are correct as we are playing too.

Milestone Points Reindeer Gallop Rewards One 55 40 Dice Two 40 Sticker Pack (one-star x2) Three 90 70 Dice Four 130 High Roller five minutes Five 110 80 Dice Six 150c Cash Seven 200 Sticker Pack (two-stars x3) Eight 250 Mega Heist 15 minutes Nine 225 Sticker Pack (three-stars x3) 10 275 175 Dice 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 13 375 250 Dice 14 425 Cash 15 500 Rent Frenzy 20 minutes 16 600 375 Dice 17 550 Sticker Pack (four-stars x4) 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice 23 1,500 Cash Grab 15 minutes 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice

You can earn up to 3,440 total Dice from the Reindeer Gallop rewards. Earning points comes from landing on a Railroad tile and playing either a Shutdown or Bank Heist.

Are the Reindeer Gallop rewards worth it?

How many milestones are you unlocking? | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Much like the Monopoly GO! Sleigh Race event, the Reindeer Gallop rewards are good for the first 10 milestones and then fall off, as they aren’t worth spending your Dice on unless there is something specific you are chasing after. I plan on playing up to the tenth milestone myself for the Dice and the three-star Sticker pack.

How to play Reindeer Gallop tournament

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The returning tournament in Monopoly GO has players racing to the Railroad tiles. You want to try and land on a Railroad tile to get Reindeer Gallop reindeer tokens. Tokens give you points toward achieving Milestones, and unlocking a Milestone rewards you with a gift. Collect five sled tokens to unlock the Monopoly GO Reindeer Gallop.

Bank Heist Reindeer Gallop rewards

Small Heist: Four reindeer tokens

Large Heist: Six reindeer tokens

Bankrupt! Heist: Eight reindeer tokens

Getting a Shutdown provides tokens too, but not as much as a Heist.

Shutdown Reindeer Gallop rewards

Blocked: Two reindeer tokens

Success: Four reindeer tokens

A trick to earning even more tokens is to increase your Dice multiplier when you’re within six to eight tiles of a Railroad tile, increasing the amount of tokens earned through either a Bank Heist or Shutdown.