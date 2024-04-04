All Monopoly GO Prize Parade rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade is kicking off on April 4, coinciding exactly with the first Sticker Boom of the Making Music album. Thankfully for players, Scopely, the game’s developer, has loaded the Prize Parade with plenty of Sticker Pack rewards.
Like most Monopoly GO main events, you participate in the Prize Parade by yourself. Your objective is to land on tax and utility squares to collect points, which are boosted by your roll multiplier. Accumulating more points fills up your milestone bar, unlocking more rewards such as Sticker Packs, High Roller boosts, and free dice by the thousands. Just remember to have enough dice saved up to invest in the event so you can reach the later milestones where the best prizes are. Here’s a rundown of what you can win.
Full list of Prize Parade rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO
Prize Parade offers rewards such as 15,645 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of varying rarities, and various time-limited boosts. This event is shorter than typical main events, with 42 milestones and 17,445 points to achieve across just two days. The good news is that there’s a Sticker Boom event on April 4, lasting all day from 10am CT, allowing you to double the stickers you earn from Prize Parade. Below is the complete list of rewards available in Prize Parade, along with a table detailing the reward milestones.
- 4,170 dice
- 20 minutes of Rent Frenzy
- 15 minutes of Cash Grab
- 10 minutes of High Roller
- Five minutes of Cash Boost
- 16 Cash rewards
- Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)
- One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
- One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
- Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
- Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)
|Milestone
|Palace Parade Reward
|Tokens/Points
|1
|Cash
|5
|2
|20 dice
|5
|3
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|10
|4
|125 dice
|50
|5
|Cash
|15
|6
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|15
|7
|10-minute Rent Frenzy
|15
|8
|Cash
|20
|9
|225 dice
|100
|10
|Cash
|25
|
|11
|Green Sticker Pack (one star)
|25
|12
|Cash
|30
|13
|450 dice
|250
|14
|Cash
|35
|15
|Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
|40
|16
|Cash
|45
|17
|700 dice
|400
|18
|10 minutes of High Roller
|50
|19
|Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
|75
|20
|Cash
|60
|
|21
|1,200 dice
|700
|22
|Cash
|60
|23
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|65
|24
|15 minutes of Cash Grab
|70
|25
|100 dice
|80
|26
|Cash
|500
|27
|225 dice
|150
|28
|Cash
|200
|29
|Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)
|250
|30
|1,700 dice
|1,200
|
|31
|Five minutes of Cash Boost
|300
|32
|Cash
|400
|33
|Cash
|500
|34
|2,400 dice
|1,800
|35
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|550
|36
|Cash
|600
|37
|700 dice
|700
|38
|Cash
|1,300
|39
|800 dice
|750
|40
|Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|800
|41
|Cash
|900
|42
|7,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)
|4,300