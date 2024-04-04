All Monopoly GO Prize Parade rewards and milestones

Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade is kicking off on April 4, coinciding exactly with the first Sticker Boom of the Making Music album. Thankfully for players, Scopely, the game’s developer, has loaded the Prize Parade with plenty of Sticker Pack rewards.

Like most Monopoly GO main events, you participate in the Prize Parade by yourself. Your objective is to land on tax and utility squares to collect points, which are boosted by your roll multiplier. Accumulating more points fills up your milestone bar, unlocking more rewards such as Sticker Packs, High Roller boosts, and free dice by the thousands. Just remember to have enough dice saved up to invest in the event so you can reach the later milestones where the best prizes are. Here’s a rundown of what you can win.

Full list of Prize Parade rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Prize Parade offers rewards such as 15,645 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of varying rarities, and various time-limited boosts. This event is shorter than typical main events, with 42 milestones and 17,445 points to achieve across just two days. The good news is that there’s a Sticker Boom event on April 4, lasting all day from 10am CT, allowing you to double the stickers you earn from Prize Parade. Below is the complete list of rewards available in Prize Parade, along with a table detailing the reward milestones.

4,170 dice

20 minutes of Rent Frenzy

15 minutes of Cash Grab

10 minutes of High Roller

Five minutes of Cash Boost

16 Cash rewards

Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)

One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)

One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)

Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)

Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)

Milestone Palace Parade Reward Tokens/Points 1 Cash 5 2 20 dice 5 3 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 10 4 125 dice 50 5 Cash 15 6 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 15 7 10-minute Rent Frenzy 15 8 Cash 20 9 225 dice 100 10 Cash 25 11 Green Sticker Pack (one star) 25 12 Cash 30 13 450 dice 250 14 Cash 35 15 Orange Sticker Pack (two stars) 40 16 Cash 45 17 700 dice 400 18 10 minutes of High Roller 50 19 Pink Sticker Pack (three stars) 75 20 Cash 60 21 1,200 dice 700 22 Cash 60 23 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 65 24 15 minutes of Cash Grab 70 25 100 dice 80 26 Cash 500 27 225 dice 150 28 Cash 200 29 Blue Sticker Pack (four stars) 250 30 1,700 dice 1,200 31 Five minutes of Cash Boost 300 32 Cash 400 33 Cash 500 34 2,400 dice 1,800 35 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 550 36 Cash 600 37 700 dice 700 38 Cash 1,300 39 800 dice 750 40 Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 800 41 Cash 900 42 7,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars) 4,300

