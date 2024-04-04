Category:
All Monopoly GO Prize Parade rewards and milestones

A new event just in time for Sticker Boom.
Published: Apr 4, 2024 10:07 am
That’s a colorful graphic with the title "Palace Parade," featuring two animated characters dressed as princesses, with a large golden crown and a flag in the background.
Monopoly GO’s Prize Parade is kicking off on April 4, coinciding exactly with the first Sticker Boom of the Making Music album. Thankfully for players, Scopely, the game’s developer, has loaded the Prize Parade with plenty of Sticker Pack rewards.

Like most Monopoly GO main events, you participate in the Prize Parade by yourself. Your objective is to land on tax and utility squares to collect points, which are boosted by your roll multiplier. Accumulating more points fills up your milestone bar, unlocking more rewards such as Sticker PacksHigh Roller boosts, and free dice by the thousands. Just remember to have enough dice saved up to invest in the event so you can reach the later milestones where the best prizes are. Here’s a rundown of what you can win.

Full list of Prize Parade rewards and milestones in Monopoly GO

Prize Parade offers rewards such as 15,645 dice, 10 Sticker Packs of varying rarities, and various time-limited boosts. This event is shorter than typical main events, with 42 milestones and 17,445 points to achieve across just two days. The good news is that there’s a Sticker Boom event on April 4, lasting all day from 10am CT, allowing you to double the stickers you earn from Prize Parade. Below is the complete list of rewards available in Prize Parade, along with a table detailing the reward milestones.

  • 4,170 dice
  • 20 minutes of Rent Frenzy
  • 15 minutes of Cash Grab
  • 10 minutes of High Roller
  • Five minutes of Cash Boost
  • 16 Cash rewards
  • Three Green Sticker Packs (one star)
  • One Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)
  • One Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)
  • Two Blue Sticker Packs (four stars)
  • Three Purple Sticker Packs (five stars)
MilestonePalace Parade RewardTokens/Points
1Cash5
220 dice5
3Green Sticker Pack (one star)10
4125 dice50
5Cash15
6Green Sticker Pack (one star)15
710-minute Rent Frenzy15
8Cash20
9225 dice100
10Cash25
11Green Sticker Pack (one star)25
12Cash30
13450 dice250
14Cash35
15Orange Sticker Pack (two stars)40
16Cash45
17700 dice400
1810 minutes of High Roller50
19Pink Sticker Pack (three stars)75
20Cash60
211,200 dice700
22Cash60
23Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)65
2415 minutes of Cash Grab70
25100 dice80
26Cash500
27225 dice150
28Cash200
29Blue Sticker Pack (four stars)250
301,700 dice1,200
31Five minutes of Cash Boost300
32Cash400
33Cash500
342,400 dice1,800
35Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)550
36Cash600
37700 dice700
38Cash1,300
39800 dice750
40Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)800
41Cash900
427,000 dice + Purple Sticker Pack (five stars)4,300
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.