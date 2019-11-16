Zombies mode is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile on Nov. 22

The undead are coming to Call of Duty: Mobile on Nov. 22, Activision revealed in a community update today.

In several beta runs before the game’s global release on Oct. 1, the zombies mode was playable and featured a linear-based progression system as teams fought against hordes of zombies and other bosses in waves. A dataminer later found files that suggested the survival mode could be coming to the game.

The community update post also talked about controller support and revealed that it is coming to the game very soon. The post said that Activision will make a blog post next week which will reveal “what types of controllers are supported, the settings, and how to set that up.”

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile’s first season is also concluding next week and several leaks have been suggesting new maps, scorestreaks, and weapons. The community post contained a picture of the snowy-map Summit from Call of Duty: Black Ops so it can be safe to say that it will be dropping with season two. A new map for the zombies mode will also be coming to the game on Nov. 22.

More details about upcoming content will be revealed soon, Activision said.