When will PUBG Mobile’s season 14 start?

Season 13 of PUBG Mobile will end on July 12. The next season, called “Spark the Flame,” will launch shortly after, but the precise hour has yet to be officially revealed.

Leaks dating back to the end of May, however, hinted at a release on July 14. According to the usual schedule of the updates, season 14 would actually launch during the evening of July 13, at 9pm CT.

The Royale Pass will open with the update introducing the new season. Players will be able to complete new missions, and purchase the Elite Pass or Elite Upgrade Pass with UC to get more exclusive rewards.

Screengrab via Mad Tamizha

Related: Report: Tencent “fears” PUBG Mobile could be banned in India

The Lucky Draw will feature items inspired by Egyptian gods, the leaks revealed. The outfit shown in the image will be rewarded for reaching level 100 of the pass, which is the highest.

Additional information on the content of the season 14 pass were leaked some days ago, including the official trailer of the season. It will also bring the M416 gun skin, as well as more cosmetic items.

Meanwhile, the 0.19.0 update is officially scheduled for July 7. It will bring major changes, such as the first exclusive map in the game Livik, the Bonfire game mode, and other changes. It features several bonfire that can be ignited to get loot items, as shown by the first look provided in the beta servers of the game.