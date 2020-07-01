Report: Tencent “fears” PUBG Mobile could be banned in India

These concerns were raised after 59 apps were banned in the country.

Tencent “fears” that the Indian government could ban PUBG Mobile in the country due to security concerns, according to a report by Reuters.

The Indian Ministry of Information Technology banned 59 apps on June 29. This included two mobile games, Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. A press release from the Press Bureau of India revealed that the apps were involved in “activities” that are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.”

The press release added that these apps “stole users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers outside India.” The 59 banned apps include Tencent’s messaging service, WeChat, and other apps such as QQ Mail, QQ Launcher, and more.

All of the banned applications were of Chinese origin, according to The Guardian. This move comes after India and China were involved in a violent border clash last month, which resulted in several casualties on both sides.

Following the ban of these apps, a report by Reuters said the Chinese multinational company was “disappointed.” The report added that Tencent “fears” PUBG Mobile could face the same fate.

PUBG Mobile has been developed and published by Tencent. In China, the game is slightly different and called Game for Peace due to the country’s strict regulations.