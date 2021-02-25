Clash Royale’s season 21 is right around the corner. It’s called Birthday Royale to mark the game’s fifth anniversary.

Season 21 is introducing a new tower skin and several emotes to celebrate. Clash Royale was released globally on March 2, 2016. Five years later, the game has gotten a lot of new changes with more cards and arenas added to the game. The core experience of the game has remained the same, though.

The new tower skin, called the Birthday Card skin, will be available at tier 10 of the Royale Pass. The Sparky: Surprise emote, on the other hand, will be available at tier 20. The Pass Royale costs $4.99 and also offers a lot of chests, gold, and other rewards to players.

The other emotes include the Elixir Golem: Candle Head, Battle Healer: Cake Throw, and the Lumberjack: Cake Run.

When will Clash Royale’s season 21 begin?

Clash Royale’s season 21 is scheduled to kick off on March 1.

The game’s 20th season will also conclude on the same day. The new season could begin after a short maintenance break.