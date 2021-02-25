Clash Royale is getting a new matchmaking system

Supercell is implementing a new matchmaking system into Clash Royale nearly five years after the game’s global release. The new system aims to make one-vs-one ladder and clan wars matchmaking fairer while ensuring that the wait times don’t become too long.

Under the new system, players will be matched against opponents whose King Level is the same, one higher, or one lower to the player. This means that if a player’s level is 10, he will be matched against levels 9, 10, or 11.

This parameter will increase if the matchmaking time takes too long, however. Every five seconds, the matchmaking will expand by +1 and -1. This expansion of matchmaking will not be infinite. After 10 seconds, it will be capped at +3 and -3. These changes will come into effect on Feb. 25.

The new system will be slightly different in Clan Wars two. In this, the parameters will increase every 20 seconds instead of five.

Here is an example to help you understand the new system better. Suppose you are at level 10 and hit the play button in the one-vs-one ladder of Clash Royale.

Zero to five seconds: You will be matched against players whose King Levels are nine, 10, or 11.

You will be matched against players whose King Levels are nine, 10, or 11. Six to 10 seconds: You will be matched against players whose King Levels are eight, nine, 10, 11, or 12.

You will be matched against players whose King Levels are eight, nine, 10, 11, or 12. 11 seconds onwards: You will be matched against players whose King Levels are seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, or 13.

For Clan Wars two, this will work as follows: