When will Clash Royale season 22 begin?

Clash Royale’s 22nd season, called P.E.K.K.A’s Playhouse, will introduce a new feature called Magic Items to the game. Balance changes, a new tower skin, and an emote are also coming this season.

For the first time in three seasons, Supercell is making balance changes to several cards in Clash Royale. While exact details haven’t been officially revealed yet, Supercell said that the following cards would be adjusted in season 22.

Screengrab via Supercell

The most exciting feature releasing with season 22 are Magic Items. Five of these will be coming to the game–Wild Cards, Book of Cards, The Book of Books, Chest Keys, and the Magic Coin. These will allow players to upgrade their cards and open chests quickly.

The new season will also bring a new Royale Pass to the game. Clash Royale’s season 22 Royale Pass will give players a tower skin at tier 10 and an emote at tier 20. A change is also being made to the Royale Pass from this season, as Magic Items are being added to it.

When will Clash Royale’s season 22 begin?

Clash Royale’s season 22 will begin on April 5.

The 21st season is scheduled to end on the same day at 1:30 am CT. The new season should become available immediately or after a short maintenance break.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.