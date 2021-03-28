Magic Items are coming to Clash Royale

These will give players an easier way to upgrade their cards and progress in the game.

Clash Royale’s next update is adding a feature that will provide players with new ways to progress in the game. These are the Magic Items. There will be five of them coming to Clash Royale, each with a different function.

The five Magic Items are Wild Cards, Book of Cards, the Book of Books, Chest Keys, and Magic Coins. Drew Haycock, the community manager of Clash Royale at Supercell, said the goal with this new feature was to make it easier for players to upgrade their cards. He added that it would also enable players to have a more streamlined progression through the game.

Here is everything you need to know about the Magic Items in Clash Royale.

Wild Cards

Just like the cards in Clash Royale, this magic item comes in four rarities: common, epic, rare, and legendary.

Wild Cards can be used to upgrade a card as per the player’s liking.

Each Wild Card rarity can only upgrade a card of the same rarity.

For example, an epic Wild Card can be used to upgrade epic cards only.

Screengrab via Supercell

Book of Cards

Just like the Wild Cards, the Book of Cards also come in four rarities, which are common, epic, rare, and legendary.

These are also used to upgrade cards.

Players can use this magic item to acquire cards.

For example, a legendary Book of Card will give 19 cards that will enable players to upgrade it.

Screengrab via Supercell

The Book of Books

This Magic Item is also used for upgrading cards. Unlike the previous two, however, this one doesn’t come in different rarities.

The Book of Books can upgrade any card of any rarity.

Screengrab via Supercell

Chest Keys

Chest Keys can be used to open chests of any rarity.

Players will not have to wait or spend gems to open chests when they have this Magic Item in their inventory.

Screengrab via Supercell

Magic Coin

Upgrading cards in Clash Royale costs gold. If you have Magic Coins, however, you can do this for free.

A Magic Coin will upgrade a card for no cost at all.

Screengrab via Supercell

How to get Magic Items in Clash Royale?

Supercell is adding a variety of ways to get these in the game. Players will be able to acquire Magic Items through the Trophy Road, special challenges, global tournaments, and the shop.

Magic Items will also be added into the Pass Royale from the upcoming season 22, which will begin on April 5. Players will be able to get them through the paid and the free Pass Royale.

