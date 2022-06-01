What are the system requirements for Diablo Immortal?

At long last, Diablo Immortal has arrived, bringing an end to the longest record time between new game releases for Blizzard. PC, Android, and iOS users will be able to experience the new hack-and-slash-and-loot adventure across all three platforms and can even pick up where they left off between devices with cross-progression.
As a game that is designed for play on mobile devices, it will run quite well on most if not all Android and iOS devices. It also is playable on PC through the Battle.net client.
Here are the system requirements for Diablo Immortal on all three platforms.
Diablo Immortal system requirements for Android
Diablo Immortal requires 2.4 GB of disk space to download on Android, plus an additional 10 GB for patches.
Minimum Android requirements
- Operating System: Android OS 5.0
- CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611
- GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3
- Memory: 2GB RAM
Diablo Immortal system requirements for iOS
Diablo Immortal requires 3.3 GB of disk space to download on iOS, plus an additional 9.5 GB for patches.
Minimum iOS requirements
- Operating System: iOS 11
- Hardware: iPhone 6s
Diablo Immortal system requirements for PC
Diablo Immortal requires 24 GB of disk space on PC.
Minimum PC requirements:
- Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)
- CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3
- GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
Recommended PC specifications:
- Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)
- CPU: Intel® Core i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5
- GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- Memory: 8 GB RAM