What are the system requirements for Diablo Immortal?

The game doesn't ask too much of your phone or PC.

At long last, Diablo Immortal has arrived, bringing an end to the longest record time between new game releases for Blizzard. PC, Android, and iOS users will be able to experience the new hack-and-slash-and-loot adventure across all three platforms and can even pick up where they left off between devices with cross-progression.

As a game that is designed for play on mobile devices, it will run quite well on most if not all Android and iOS devices. It also is playable on PC through the Battle.net client.

Here are the system requirements for Diablo Immortal on all three platforms.

Diablo Immortal system requirements for Android

Diablo Immortal requires 2.4 GB of disk space to download on Android, plus an additional 10 GB for patches.

Minimum Android requirements

Operating System: Android OS 5.0

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

Diablo Immortal system requirements for iOS

Diablo Immortal requires 3.3 GB of disk space to download on iOS, plus an additional 9.5 GB for patches.

Minimum iOS requirements

Operating System: iOS 11

Hardware: iPhone 6s

Diablo Immortal system requirements for PC

Diablo Immortal requires 24 GB of disk space on PC.

Minimum PC requirements:

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Recommended PC specifications: