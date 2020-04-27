Vote to determine next Brawl Stars community skin open until May 10

Brawl Stars fans now have two weeks to vote on which community skin will be added to the game after Horus Bo.

Over 50 skins are displayed on Brawl Stars’ official website. The most popular skin for Bibi and Bea will be chosen to officially join the game.

The theme of this campaign that the creators must follow is “Hero or Villain?” “In this campaign, we’re reimagining Bibi and Bea as either heroes or villains in the Brawl Stars world,” Supercell said.

Go to https://t.co/bwwfbDjMCg and VOTE for the skin you want to see in Brawl Stars! 🐝⚾️#supercellmake #BibiBea pic.twitter.com/0XIDdGmcqW — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 27, 2020

Fans must be logged in with their Supercell ID to vote. It’ll be possible to submit a creation until the last day of voting, but it’ll be harder to get votes.

The creators imagined various concepts for the skins of both brawlers, often transforming Bea into another animal or creating variations of her original skin.

Many skins for Bibi, on the other hand, were music-themed. One of them even transformed her into an egg. The community figure Gedikor, who created the Horus Bo skin, didn’t submit a skin this time, which could give other talented creators a better chance to win.

Those who have their skins join the game will be rewarded by Supercell. They’ll earn a quarter of the skin’s sales revenue in the first 30 days after its release. The minimum compensation will be $10,000 and it’ll be capped at $50,000.

On the first day of voting, the Super Gladiator and Zombie Bibi skins are ahead, as well as the spider and space ranger skins for Bea. The votes will end on May 10 and the winners will be revealed on May 17.