Brawl Stars to release in China on June 9

Brawl Stars is finally coming to China. The game will be released in the country on June 9, Frank “FS7N” Keienburg, game lead of Brawl Stars at Supercell, announced earlier today.
To welcome Chinese players, Supercell will give them the “Star Shelly” skin for free. Players will be able to claim the skin during the launch period.
Supercell will also be launching dedicated servers across China. The company has integrated platforms like WeChat and QQ into the Chinese version of the game as login options.
Since the announcement, a lot of players from around the world have been speculating whether they can use a VPN to China to claim the Star Shelly skin for free. Keienburg later clarified that this isn’t possible since the Chinese version of Brawl Stars is a separate application that will run on dedicated Chinese servers.
He also added that giving Chinese players the skin for free is “100 percent fair” since Supercell handed out the skin for free during its release in any region.