Brawl Stars to release in China on June 9

Brawl Stars is finally coming to China. The game will be released in the country on June 9, Frank “FS7N” Keienburg, game lead of Brawl Stars at Supercell, announced earlier today.

To welcome Chinese players, Supercell will give them the “Star Shelly” skin for free. Players will be able to claim the skin during the launch period.

Supercell will also be launching dedicated servers across China. The company has integrated platforms like WeChat and QQ into the Chinese version of the game as login options.

While all eyes are on Horus Bo, I am beyond excited to let you know that we've just announced that @BrawlStars will be officially release in China 🇨🇳 on June 9th! 🔥



The team and I cannot wait for the Chinese players to get their hands on Brawl Stars. 🥰#brawlstars #china

Since the announcement, a lot of players from around the world have been speculating whether they can use a VPN to China to claim the Star Shelly skin for free. Keienburg later clarified that this isn’t possible since the Chinese version of Brawl Stars is a separate application that will run on dedicated Chinese servers.

PS: Because I saw a few questions around this topic – no, you won't be able to use VPN to China in order to claim Star Shelly on your account. The Chinese Version of Brawl Stars is a stand-alone application and they will have access to dedicated Chinese servers.

He also added that giving Chinese players the skin for free is “100 percent fair” since Supercell handed out the skin for free during its release in any region.