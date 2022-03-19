Unique BTS emotes and costumes coming to Free Fire as part of collab with K-pop group

Free Fire is known for huge collaborations, but one of the game’s biggest ones is coming up soon with the South Korean boy band BTS. An official video posted yesterday gave fans an idea of what to expect when the collab releases.

Garena revealed the pop icons as its new global ambassadors last month and said a lot of new content themed around this collaboration would be coming soon. Fans have since been waiting to learn more about it. Finally, a new announcement greeting video on the Free Fire EU YouTube channel, which had all seven members of the band, revealed more details about the collaboration yesterday.

Players can acquire “BTS’ very own emotes” as a part of the upcoming collaboration. Additionally, several new costumes which have been designed by the boy band themselves will also be joining the game soon.

This isn’t all, however. Garena had promised in a press release last month that a series of events will be coming to the game. More details, including a release date, will likely be revealed shortly.

As fans wait for the BTS collaboration to drop into Free Fire, they can enjoy the ongoing crossover with the action video game series, Assassin’s Creed. A new mode called the Lone Wolf Strike Out was recently introduced to the game featuring a brand new sci-fi map. In this mode, eight players, each with three lives, battle against each other to be the last one standing.