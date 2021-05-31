Team Liquid and Garena introduce first US Free Fire tournament

The U.S. Free Fire community is finally receiving its own tournament.

A partnership between Team Liquid and Garena has led to the inception of the Liquid Free Fire Series, an open qualifier competition with 24 teams. The collab intends to introduce U.S. esports fans to Garena’s battle royale, one of the world’s most popular mobile games over the past few years.

“We are excited to welcome Free Fire players in the U.S. to put their skills to the test with the Liquid Free Fire Series,” Free Fire producer Harold Teo said. “By partnering with Team Liquid, we look forward to bringing Free Fire esports to aspiring players and fans across the region.”

Registrations for the Liquid Free Fire Series are already open. The tournament will take place throughout the month of June following this schedule:

June 5 and 6 at 2pm and 8pm CT: Open qualifiers

June 12 and 13 at 8pm CT: Season matches

June 19 and 20 at 8pm CT: Season matches

June 26 and 27 at 8pm CT: Final stage

The open qualifiers will determine the 24 competing teams. The top 12 teams will qualify for the final stage and compete for the title of the first U.S. Free Fire champions. All matches will be streamed on Liquid’s Twitch channel.

The tournament will give players of all levels the opportunity to win rewards, such as in-game currency and season passes.

Liquid joined the Free Fire esports scene in January 2020 with an all-Brazilian roster and has competed in regional tournaments since then. In November 2020, Liquid won the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS) 2020, an online regional international competition that replaced the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) due to the coronavirus pandemic.