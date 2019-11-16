Supercell reveals Brawl Stars Championship 2020

As the Brawl Stars World Finals 2019 wrapped up today, Supercell revealed its esports plans for the game in 2020. The three-vs-three brawler game is getting another Brawl Stars Championship next year.

In the teaser for the championship, which was posted on the game’s YouTube channel, it was revealed the tournament will feature open competition for players globally and will have monthly finals.

While no additional information has been revealed so far, the format seems similar to the Clash of Clans World Championship 2019, which is another game by the developers.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2019 featured monthly qualification rounds with a LAN final each month. It ran for six months and the winners from each of the monthly finals faced off in the finale at ESL One Hamburg where $1 million was on the line.