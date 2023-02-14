Square Enix plans to shutter third mobile game in just a few months

Square Enix is shutting down yet another mobile game. This closure, which sees Echoes of Mana shut its doors to players, is the third mobile game the publishers have shut down in the last nine months. It seems Square Enix is re-evaluating their portfolio and cutting those that aren’t generating enough money to keep the servers open.

Last year, they’ve announced Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was shutting down, and just last month, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond followed suit.

Now, it’s Echoes of Mana that’s following the trend. The official Twitter account of Echoes of Mana posted a notice of the end of service of the game on May 15, 2023. The post has a blog post linked in it that details the shutdown.

The blog announced that Spirit Crystals would cease sales at the time of the announcement. Aside from that, it was simply a farewell post from the devs to the players.

The game isn’t totally shut down just yet though; Square Enix confirmed via Twitter that it still has plans to push several updates over a quicker timeframe than originally planned because of the closure. This includes new characters, stories, and events.

The dev team is also making an art book that compiles illustrations and worldscapes of the game. The release of the book is not yet announced but is expected to be at a later date.