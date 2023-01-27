Square Enix is shutting down yet another mobile game

Mobile games are probably the most volatile types of live service games as they can do really well at release but shut down just a year after. Such is the case for Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bond.

The title was released in Sept. 2021 and will now wind up its services on Wednesday, April 26. Square Enix has released a statement regarding the shutdown.

“Thank you for playing DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds. We regret to announce that DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds will be ending service on 2023/4/26 8pm PDT,” they wrote.

“We, the development team, would like to offer our apologies to all our players for the sudden nature of this news.

“Since the game first launched on 2021/9/27, our goal has always been to offer our players the most satisfying and varied experience possible. However, following discussions on the challenges and practicalities of delivering this same standard in the future, we have made the very difficult decision to end the service. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all our players for your comments and support up until now.”

Just like mobile games that are on their way to closing, the game also stopped selling premium currencies after the shutdown was announced. The game’s Twitter has announced updates for the game to make sure the players will enjoy the final months.

We will announce updates to help our players enjoy the game as much as possible before service ends, and we hope you will continue to enjoy your remaining time with DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds.

— DQ Dai: A Hero's Bonds! (@DQDaiHerosBonds) January 25, 2023

This is not the first mobile game shut down by Square Enix this year.

Their battle royale game Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier also ended its services on Jan. 11. Another one, albeit not being a mobile game, is Babylon’s Fall the game was released in 2022 and will go offline next month, around Feb. 27.