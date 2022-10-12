This Square Enix game is shutting down next year

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the free-to-play battle-royale title by Square Enix, will be shutting down early next year.

Square Enix announced that the game will be ending its service on Jan. 11, 2023. The First Soldier’s in-game credits, known as the Shinra Credits, are now removed from the shop, though those who still have the resources can still use them until the service ends.

“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER” the game’s official statement reads.

Still, Square Enix ensured everyone that updates for the game will still be made during the last three months of The First Soldier.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier was released just last year for both Android and iOS devices. In the game, players engage in a battle-royale setup of matches where they can choose from the following fighting style: Trickster, Machinist, Dragoon, Warrior, Sorcerer, Ninja, Monk, and Ranger. Weapons can also be used in matches, such as huge guns, cannons, launchers, and many more.

Players can still download the game from Google Play or the Apple App store for free before it shuts down during the scheduled date. You can visit the official website of The First Soldier to know more.