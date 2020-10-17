Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 5

Only two slots remain for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020. One of them will be decided this weekend during the ongoing fifth live qualifier played from Oct. 16 to 18.
Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool. The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs. The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier five.
Group Stage Bracket
Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B after day one.
Group A
Group B
Match-wise results for the Group Stage
Day one: Friday, Oct. 16
SpaceStation Gaming vs. INTZ (Group B)
INTZ won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|SpaceStation Gaming
|11
|91.8 percent
|INTZ
|13
|88.2 percent
Tribe Gaming vs. eleVen Original (Group A)
Tribe won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Tribe Gaming
|14
|97.2 percent
|eleVen Original
|11
|92.2 percent
INTZ vs. Darkest MuZhan (Group B)
Darkest MuZhan won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|INTZ
|13
|95.6 percent
|Darkest MuZhan
|14
|96.8 percent
SpaceStation Gaming vs. Nova Maodou (Group B)
Nova Maodou won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|SpaceStation Gaming
|13
|92.8 percent
|Nova Maodou
|14
|97.6 percent
Nova Esports vs. eleVen Original (Group A)
Nova Esports won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Nova Esports
|15
|100 percent
|eleVen Original
|10
|87.8 percent
M.K.M.A vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)
M.K.M.A won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|M.K.M.A
|12
|91.4 percent
|Tribe Gaming
|11
|91 percent