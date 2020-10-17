Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 5

The winner will qualify for the World Championship Finals.

Only two slots remain for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020. One of them will be decided this weekend during the ongoing fifth live qualifier played from Oct. 16 to 18.

Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool. The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs. The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier five.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B after day one.

Group A

Group B

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day one: Friday, Oct. 16

SpaceStation Gaming vs. INTZ (Group B)

INTZ won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
SpaceStation Gaming1191.8 percent
INTZ1388.2 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. eleVen Original (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Tribe Gaming1497.2 percent
eleVen Original1192.2 percent

INTZ vs. Darkest MuZhan (Group B)

Darkest MuZhan won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
INTZ1395.6 percent
Darkest MuZhan1496.8 percent

SpaceStation Gaming vs. Nova Maodou (Group B)

Nova Maodou won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
SpaceStation Gaming1392.8 percent
Nova Maodou1497.6 percent

Nova Esports vs. eleVen Original (Group A)

Nova Esports won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Nova Esports15100 percent
eleVen Original1087.8 percent

M.K.M.A vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)

M.K.M.A won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
M.K.M.A1291.4 percent
Tribe Gaming1191 percent