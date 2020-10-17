Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 5

Only two slots remain for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020. One of them will be decided this weekend during the ongoing fifth live qualifier played from Oct. 16 to 18.

Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool. The teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs. The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship’s qualifier 4

Here are the results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier five.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B after day one.

Group A

Screengrab via Supercell

Group B

Screengrab via Supercell

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day one: Friday, Oct. 16

SpaceStation Gaming vs. INTZ (Group B)

INTZ won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage SpaceStation Gaming 11 91.8 percent INTZ 13 88.2 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. eleVen Original (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Tribe Gaming 14 97.2 percent eleVen Original 11 92.2 percent

INTZ vs. Darkest MuZhan (Group B)

Darkest MuZhan won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage INTZ 13 95.6 percent Darkest MuZhan 14 96.8 percent

SpaceStation Gaming vs. Nova Maodou (Group B)

Nova Maodou won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage SpaceStation Gaming 13 92.8 percent Nova Maodou 14 97.6 percent

Nova Esports vs. eleVen Original (Group A)

Nova Esports won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Nova Esports 15 100 percent eleVen Original 10 87.8 percent

M.K.M.A vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)

M.K.M.A won on stars.