Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 dates revealed

The 2020 Clash of Clans World Championship Finals will be played online, ESL announced today. Eight teams from around the world will be competing from Nov. 27 to 29 to crown the world champions and get a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 has six live qualifiers conducted over the year. Any clan can make it to these qualifiers through the in-game Clan War leagues or the ESL Play Cups. These qualifiers were supposed to be offline events at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, four qualifiers have been played. The four teams which have qualified are ATN.aTTaX, Vatang, Ni Chang Dance, and x6tence. The remaining two qualifiers will be held later in October.

Other than this, two teams will likely qualify for the World Championship Finals through the in-game wildcard voting just like last year. The teams which showed a tremendous performance in the live qualifiers but failed to make it to the World Championship Finals will be in this. The top two teams with the most votes will get a chance to compete in the finals.

Clash of Clans introduced a structured championship last year, around seven years after the game was released. The 2019 World Championship Finals was played at the ESL One Hamburg. Nova Esports came in the first place and got $250,000.