How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship’s qualifier 4

One team will qualify for the World Finals.

The fourth qualifier for the $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship will be held from Sept. 25 to 27. The winner will qualify for the Clash of Clans World Finals later this year.

There are six qualifiers in the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020. They each have a prize pool of $45,000 and the winners will compete in the finals to crown the world champion.

The qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, three qualifiers have already been held in the past two months. From the June, July, and August qualifier; ATN.aTTaX, Vatang, and Ni Chang Dance respectively have booked a ticket to the World Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship’s qualifier four.

Format

Top four teams each from the ESL Play Cups and the in-game Clan War Leagues have made it to the qualifiers.

These eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket within their respective groups to decide the two teams which will play in the semifinals.

Teams and Groups

Here are the results of the groups draw for this qualifier.

Image via ESL

Matchups

Day one

Group A

Indian Clashers vs. Silent Snipers

Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports

Looser one vs. Looser two

Group B

Dark Tangent vs. Nova Esports

NoLex vs. x6tence

Looser one vs. Looser two

Day two

Group A and B

Winning team one vs. Winning team two

Decider one vs. Decider two

Day three

Semifinals and Finals.

Prize Pool

First place: $12,5000 and a slot at the World Finals

Second place: $7,500

Third to fourth place: $5,000

Fifth to eighth place: $3,750

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel starting at 9am CT.