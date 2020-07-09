Purgatory returning to Free Fire’s ranked mode

Purgatory will officially be added back to Free Fire’s ranked mode, Garena announced earlier today. The map will be available again at 2am CT on July 10. Purgatory will join Kalahari and Bermuda in ranked matches.

Garena explained in a Facebook post that the decision to bring Purgatory back to ranked matches was made after the company took feedback surveys into consideration. These surveys were answered by players in-game and on social media platforms.

Purgatory had been removed from the classic mode at the beginning of the year. At the time, Garena said it was removed because players thought Purgatory was too similar to Bermuda. To change that and bring new exciting maps to the game, Kalahari was announced.

Kalahari’s classic mode went live in February. When the map was finally added to the ranked mode in June, it replaced Purgatory, which was removed indefinitely.

Purgatory was the second map added to the game. Starting July 10, Garena said ranked mode matches will randomly take place on one of the three maps. The company also said it’s trying to improve the gameplay on all three maps, hinting that more changes could be on the way.