OB20 update permanently adds Kalahari to Free Fire

A new update is coming to Free Fire today, the developer announced. The OB20 update will permanently introduce the map Kalahari and will include the Training Grounds, a new character, and new weapon attachments, according to the patch notes that were revealed last week.

The new character, Steffie, is one of the main points of interest of this update along with the Kalahari map. “Steffie’s unique ability will help increase her team’s defensive stats in a small area,” the patch notes read. She can reduce explosive and bullet damage by up to 25 percent thanks to an ability with a 45-second cooldown.

Related: Rapid Fire mode returns in Call of Duty Mobile

Although the update is set to be released today, Kalahari will be available starting Feb. 28. Subsequently, the Classic mode of Purgatory will no longer be available, but the Rush Hour mode on the map will replace it and be playable for only four hours each day.

“Besides the complete new style, many of you also asked for a map with more actions and we hope to deliver on that,” the patch notes read. “In Kalahari, players will not only see a map with unique landmarks that gives some insights on the story behind Free Fire, but also a battlefield that is filled with action.”

The new items added with the update include the Inhaler, which is the second healing item in the game, and the Electric Surfboard. This will be a risky item to use since it’ll be spotted easily, but it’s ideal for aggressive players who want more mobility.

Team Deathmatch also received new features, including new respawn points and item presets, which will now provide armor and helmet. Airdrops were also added.

Balance changes complete this update. The AN94 received an increase to its fire rate and recoil stabilization, while the XM8 got a buff to its damage and rate of fire. More items were also added to the ranked mode, including Double Magazine, Ice Gun by airdrops, Kar98k – Bio Schope, VSS – Ripper Bullet, and M14 – Rage Core. Other adjustments were made and two advanced attachments were also added: the AWM – Amor-Piercer and PLASMA – Thermal Boost.

A period of maintenance is ongoing in Free Fire while the update is being introduced to the game.