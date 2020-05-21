New Free Fire character Clu revealed

Garena has introduced another new Free Fire character. Clu was revealed today and will be available on the OB22 Advanced Server. She’ll be added to the game with Wolfrahh, another new character unveiled on May 17.

Clu’s spy ability shows enemies who aren’t squatting or laying down. She also shares the ability with her squad starting at level four. The biggest difference between Clu and Moco is that Moco’s Hacker Eye ability requires the character to hit the enemy player.

Related: The 5 best characters in Free Fire

Tem mais novidades chegando no Frifas, minha gente! A Clu é a nova personagem a entrar pro time. Sua habilidade Entregando o Ouro mostra inimigos que não estejam agachados ou deitados. Companheiros de equipe dividem efeitos de habilidade a partir do level 4. pic.twitter.com/QIYZSGpW6a — [Free Fire] – Brasil (@FreeFireBR) May 21, 2020

Wolfrahh, on the other hand, will come with the ability to reduce head damage and increase leg and arm damage on enemies. The combination of protection and more damage could be interesting for players who enjoy short-range gameplay.

Both Clu and Wolfrahh will be first available on the Advanced Server, where players can test the new features of the next update and give feedback on bugs to Garena.

Registration for the OB22 Advanced Server will be open until May 24. Players who want to participate must log in with the Facebook account used for the game on the official website. The launch date of the server hasn’t been released yet.

The new characters join the highly-anticipated OB22 update, which will also bring a new pet, weapon, lobby, and other features. The new patch is expected to drop during the first weeks of June.