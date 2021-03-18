New Brawl Stars update fixes several Power League bugs

Supercell released a new way to play competitive Brawl Stars earlier this week. The Power League contains 19 different ranks through which players must advance by playing ranked matches.

The new system, however, contained a lot of bugs that players have been complaining about since its release. Today, Supercell introduced an optional update into the game which addresses these.

Here is the complete list of bugs that were fixed in today’s optional update:

Fixed resolution issues on certain Android devices.

Fixed an issue where the team captain’s Ban input was getting cleared when another team member inputted their Brawler pre-pick.

Fixed incorrect Brawler being displayed as the selected Brawler when a pre-pick was confirmed due to Pick timer running out.

Fixed an issue where Ban timer was not being displayed during the Ban phase.

Fixed incorrect Gadget count being displayed for Brawlers.

Fixed a crash during Pick phase and Final Preparation phase when attempting to view Gadgets.

Fixed a crash that happened when exiting Power League matchmaking when a match was about to begin.

Fixed a few other rare crash cases.

Fixed an issue where a player gets demoted after winning a match.

Fixed an issue where the last player to pick was unable to input their pick.

Fixed an issue where Quest progress was tracked incorrectly in the game while playing Power League.

Fixed an issue where XP progress was not awarded correctly while playing Power League.

The Power League unlocks at 4,500 trophies. If you are below this, you don’t need to download the patch update. The system has 19 ranks between Bronze one and Master. All matches in this system follow a best-of-three format in random modes and maps. Adding to its competitive nature is that all games begin with a pick-ban phase.

At the end of each Power League season, players will receive different rewards based on the highest rank they achieved.