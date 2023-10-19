Monopoly GO: Rodeo Riders event rewards listed

Those participating in the Rodeo Riders event in Monopoly GO can earn up to 42 rewards ranging from cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. You only have a few days to get as many points as you can to get the best rewards before the Rodeo Riders event expires and is replaced by a new event with new rewards, resetting you points.
How Rodeo Riders event works in Monopoly GO
The Rodeo Riders event will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 in the Monopoly GO app. Players have to land on specific places on the board to get themed tokens. In this case, the tokens are themed around rodeo riders, which means horse tokens.
The tokens are equivalent to the points you make to reach each level milestone. The squares you need to land on are the Income tax and Luxury tax for three horse tokens and two tokens for the Electric Company and Water Works.
You can get points faster by playing in multiplayer mode, but you’ll use more rolls. Compared to the previous event “Creative Accounting,” there is one extra level and there are fewer rewards per level.
All Rodeo Riders rewards in Monopoly Go
Each level will reward players with at least one reward, with the last level grating two rewards at once. Here are all the possible rewards you can get by completing each level:
|Rodeo Riders Level
|Required Points
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Five
|10 Dice Rolls
|Three
|10
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Four
|50
|130 Dice Rolls
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|15
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Seven
|15
|Cash
|Eight
|20
|Cash
|Nine
|100
|100 Dice Rolls
|10
|25
|Cash
|11
|25
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|250
|480 Dice Rolls
|14
|35
|Cash
|15
|40
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|400
|750 Dice Rolls
|18
|50
|Cash
|19
|75
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|20
|60
|Cash
|21
|700
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|22
|60
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|23
|65
|Cash
|24
|70
|Cash
|25
|80
|100 Dice Rolls
|26
|500
|Cash
|27
|150
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|28
|200
|250 Dice Rolls
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|1,200
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|1,800
|2,700 Dice Rolls
|35
|550
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|36
|600
|Cash
|37
|700
|800 Dice Rolls
Cash
|38
|1,300
|Cash
|39
|750
|900 Dice Rolls
|40
|800
|Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|41
|900
|Cash
|42
|4,300
|Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
7,000 Dice Rolls