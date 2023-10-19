Monopoly GO: Rodeo Riders event rewards listed

This time you can get horse tokens.

Monopoly Go cover with the Monopoly man with a dog abd the game board in the background.
Those participating in the Rodeo Riders event in Monopoly GO can earn up to 42 rewards ranging from cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. You only have a few days to get as many points as you can to get the best rewards before the Rodeo Riders event expires and is replaced by a new event with new rewards, resetting you points.

How Rodeo Riders event works in Monopoly GO

The Rodeo Riders event will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 in the Monopoly GO app. Players have to land on specific places on the board to get themed tokens. In this case, the tokens are themed around rodeo riders, which means horse tokens.

The tokens are equivalent to the points you make to reach each level milestone. The squares you need to land on are the Income tax and Luxury tax for three horse tokens and two tokens for the Electric Company and Water Works.

You can get points faster by playing in multiplayer mode, but you’ll use more rolls. Compared to the previous event “Creative Accounting,” there is one extra level and there are fewer rewards per level.

All Rodeo Riders rewards in Monopoly Go

Each level will reward players with at least one reward, with the last level grating two rewards at once. Here are all the possible rewards you can get by completing each level:

Rodeo Riders Level Required PointsRewards
OneFiveCash
TwoFive10 Dice Rolls
Three10One-Star Sticker Pack
Four50130 Dice Rolls
Five15Cash
Six15One-Star Sticker Pack
Seven15Cash
Eight20Cash
Nine100100 Dice Rolls
1025Cash
1125One-Star Sticker Pack
1230Cash
13250480 Dice Rolls
1435Cash
1540Two-Star Sticker Pack
1645Cash
17400750 Dice Rolls
1850Cash
1975Three-Star Sticker Pack
2060Cash
217001,100 Dice Rolls
2260Two-Star Sticker Pack
2365Cash
2470Cash
2580100 Dice Rolls
26500Cash
27150Four-Star Sticker Pack
28200250 Dice Rolls
29250Cash
301,2002,000 Dice Rolls
31300Cash
32400Four-Star Sticker Pack
33500Cash
341,8002,700 Dice Rolls
35550Five-Star Sticker Pack
36600Cash
37700800 Dice Rolls
Cash
381,300Cash
39750900 Dice Rolls
40800Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
41900Cash
424,300Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
7,000 Dice Rolls
