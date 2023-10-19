Monopoly GO: Rodeo Riders event rewards listed

Those participating in the Rodeo Riders event in Monopoly GO can earn up to 42 rewards ranging from cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs. You only have a few days to get as many points as you can to get the best rewards before the Rodeo Riders event expires and is replaced by a new event with new rewards, resetting you points.

How Rodeo Riders event works in Monopoly GO

The Rodeo Riders event will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 21 in the Monopoly GO app. Players have to land on specific places on the board to get themed tokens. In this case, the tokens are themed around rodeo riders, which means horse tokens.

The tokens are equivalent to the points you make to reach each level milestone. The squares you need to land on are the Income tax and Luxury tax for three horse tokens and two tokens for the Electric Company and Water Works.

You can get points faster by playing in multiplayer mode, but you’ll use more rolls. Compared to the previous event “Creative Accounting,” there is one extra level and there are fewer rewards per level.

All Rodeo Riders rewards in Monopoly Go

Each level will reward players with at least one reward, with the last level grating two rewards at once. Here are all the possible rewards you can get by completing each level:

Rodeo Riders Level Required Points Rewards One Five Cash Two Five 10 Dice Rolls Three 10 One-Star Sticker Pack Four 50 130 Dice Rolls Five 15 Cash Six 15 One-Star Sticker Pack Seven 15 Cash Eight 20 Cash Nine 100 100 Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 25 One-Star Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash 13 250 480 Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 40 Two-Star Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash 17 400 750 Dice Rolls 18 50 Cash 19 75 Three-Star Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,100 Dice Rolls 22 60 Two-Star Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash 24 70 Cash 25 80 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash 27 150 Four-Star Sticker Pack 28 200 250 Dice Rolls 29 250 Cash 30 1,200 2,000 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Four-Star Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,700 Dice Rolls 35 550 Five-Star Sticker Pack 36 600 Cash 37 700 800 Dice Rolls

Cash 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 900 Dice Rolls 40 800 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)

7,000 Dice Rolls

