LOUD win the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 7 2022

LOUD became the winning squad of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 7 2022 with 137 points and 2 Booyah! last night. With the win, they took home the prize of $22,000 and will now represent Brazil at the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa, which will happen in May in Singapore.

Vivo Keyd also secured their spot in the world championship by finishing the LBFF 7 2022 grand finals in second place with 111 points and 3 Booyah!. They will debut in the competition during the play-in stage.

The MVP of the tournament was Yago from B4, with 166 kills in the season. Lost21 from LOUD was the MVP of the grand finals with 21 kills in 9 matches.

Now, the team will face an international challenge at the FFWS 2022 Sentosa. Play-ins start on May 14, with the participation of Vivo Keyd. LOUD automatically qualified for the finals stage, which kicks off on May 21. They will battle the other nine first-seed teams and the two squads who qualified from the play-in stage.

Other teams that have already qualified for the FFWS 2022 Sentosa are: EVOS Divine, EVOS Phoenix, Mineros eSports, MCES Africa, Farang Esports, Vasto Mundo, House of Blood, Ignis Esports, LGDS, All Stars, Todak, and ECHO Esports.