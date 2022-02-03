How to watch the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 7

The winners of the LBFF 7 will represent Brazil at the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

The Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 7 will be the first official championship of the season in Brazil. Starting on Feb. 5, the LBFF 7 will gather the 18 teams of the first division for two months of battles. The new season will be the debut of the LBFF on both cable television and pay television, broadcasting the competition for fans all over the country. With a new schedule, a prize pool of over $140,000, and a spot on the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa, the LBFF 7 grand finals are set to begin on April 16.

Format

A total of 18 teams will be split into three groups to battle through 27 rounds. With the new schedule, matches will now take place every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The 12 teams who qualify for the finals will receive points according to their place on the play-in stage scoreboard.

Stream

On the weekend, the LBFF 7 will be streamed live starting at 11am CT on Free Fire Brazil’s official YouTube channel, TikTok, BOOYAH!, and the Rede TV! channel. On Monday, the competition starts at 6pm CT on Garena’s official accounts and on the SPACE channel.

Teams

Group A

B4

Cruzeiro

Netshoes Miners

Nitroxx Esports

Team Liquid

Vivo Keyd

Group B

00 Nation

BD Vasco

Fluxo

GOD Unidas

LOUD

Real E-sports

Group C

Corinthians

Liberty

Los Grandes

Magic Squad

Meta Gaming

Tropa

All the information about the competition is on LBFF’s official website.