Is Squad Busters pay-to-win?

Squad Busters has microtransactions that make players wonder whether it's pay-to-win.
Published: May 29, 2024 10:33 am

Squad Busters features exciting battles and strategic combinations with iconic Supercell characters. But as with any free-to-play mobile title, the question of monetization has inevitably arisen, and whether Squad Busters is pay-to-win has been a hot debate topic within its community.

Is Squad Busters P2W?

The main user interface in Squad Masters.
Keep a close eye on those tickets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Squad Busters is P2W because it leans heavily on pay-to-win mechanics. Once you start the game, noticing the uneven progression elements won’t take you that long.

The main reasons why I think Squad Busters is pay-to-win are:

  • Progression speed differences: Unlocking characters and leveling them up is a major hurdle for free-to-play players, giving paying players a clear advantage in squad strength. Running out of gold puts a long pause on your progression, and it’s a difficult resource to gather.
  • Resource grind: Earning resources like chest keys feels like a slow crawl for free-to-play players. This bottleneck restricts their ability to upgrade characters and unlock new ones.
  • Limited match tickets: The limited number of free match tickets creates a situation where constant progress hinges on spending money.
  • Battle pass feels like a requirement: Even if you decide to play the game as F2P, the gameplay pushes you toward at least buying the battle pass.

Can you play Squad Busters without spending money?

Squad Masters pre-match interface.
Limited options for a while. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can play Squad Busters without spending money. However, be prepared for a slower grind. Unlocking characters and leveling them up takes significantly longer.

Ultimately, Squad Busters offers a fun experience, but the P2W elements can be a significant barrier for F2P players. Whether you invest money or go with the slower grind is entirely up to you. 

Supercell games often have a hidden equalizer—time. Players who stick around and dedicate themselves to the daily grind can eventually reach a similar level as paying players.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.