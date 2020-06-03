How to get Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Free Fire’s highly-anticipated OB22 update arrived today and brought a lot of interesting features to the game. This includes a new character, Wolfrahh, who players can obtain for free by just signing in to the game daily.

To get the new character, players just have to open the game and head to the explore OB22 update website. Players can also do this by going into the character menu and clicking on “obtain” under Wolfrahh.

Related: Free Fire update OB22 now available

In the new menu that appears, players will be presented with six cards, each of which indicates a new feature in the “Age of Streamers” patch update. This event will run through June 7.

Players can flip one card per day to receive rewards. These rewards include the new character Wolfrahh and the Songkran skin for the XM8 rifle. The skin will be unlocked for a limited period of seven days.

Screengrab via Garena

Related: Free Fire’s OB22 patch notes revealed

Wolfrahh is the newest character in Free Fire. The damage done by the character on an enemy’s limbs increases with every additional observer or kill. The damage can increase as much as 25 percent. Additionally, the character will also take less damage from headshots with every subsequent kill or observer. The damage taken will also decrease by up to 25 percent.