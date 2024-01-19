Cookie Run Kingdom‘s third-anniversary update introduced a handful of new resources to the game, including Emerald Pins.

Recommended Videos

The game’s most used resources are Diamonds and Cookie Cutters (for gacha draws), as well as Gold (mostly for crafting other resources in the game, as well as expanding your kingdom). But the game’s third-anniversary update released on Jan. 19 saw the arrival of Emerald Pins, which may have a deep purpose as a valuable resource.

Here’s how to get and use Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom.

How to get Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom

At time of writing, you can only get Emerald Pins if you purchase certain in-game items and bundles by using real money. This includes the White Lily Pass, which is a limited-time battle pass themed around White Lily Cookie. She is an Ancient Cookie and one of the new cookies that arrived in the Jan. 19 update alongside Silverbell Cookie.

Even cookies have a battle pass. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to use Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom

There is still no confirmation on how you can use Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom. But its current description in the game mentions that you can collect Emerald Pins “to make your wishes come true.”

You can’t sell Emerald Pins in the game. Screenshot via Dot Esports

A good guess is that Emerald Pins may be connected to White Lily Cookie, especially since the resource only arrived when the cookie debuted in the game. It is also notable that Emerald Pins are green, which is the overall color of White Lily Cookie.

The current description for Emerald Pins may also imply that they could be used as a resource related to possibly drawing White Lily Cookie from the gacha system. But regardless of its purpose, you can’t sell Emerald Pins at the moment. Developer Devsisters could reveal what Emerald Pins are meant to do in the near future.