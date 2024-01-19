Category:
Mobile

How to get and use Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

A brilliant idea.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 06:04 pm
Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Image via Devsisters

Brilliant Rainbow Crystals were introduced in Cookie Run Kingdom‘s third anniversary update, and fans are curious on what are these for.

The game already has Rainbow Crystals as usable resources. These look like stars and have a prismatic tone which are used for a specific feature in Cookie Run Kingdom. Brilliant Rainbow Crystals, on the other hand, are yellow-colored stars which you can get through limited ways at the time of writing.

If you are wondering how to get and use those Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom, then this guide is for you.

How to get Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

So far, the only way to get Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom is by progressing through the White Lily Pass. It is the battle pass themed around White Lily Cookie, who is an Ancient Cookie that arrived in the Jan. 19 third anniversary update as a main gacha draw Cookie alongside Silverbell.

White Lily Pass in Cookie Run Kingdom.
The White Lily Pass is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can have either the free or paid versions of the White Lily Pass to unlock Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in the game. More rewards, however, are in store for those who will get the paid battle pass.

How to use Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

Developer Devsisters still hasn’t revealed the purpose of Brilliant Rainbow Crystals. But as seen on the resources’ current description in Cookie Run Kingdom, Brilliant Rainbow Crystals are “special crystals” which are “filled with mystical wishes.”

Rainbow Crystals and costumes in Cookie Run Kingdom.
Equip costumes to your Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ass the name suggests, these could be related to getting costumes in the game since the basic Rainbow Crystals are used to purchase costumes for your Cookies. Combining those two ideas, we can safely assume that Brilliant Rainbow Crystals are used to possibly draw costumes from the gacha. But nothing is set in stone about these, and Devsisters is the only one so far who knows what they are used for.

Read Article How to get and use Beascuit Dough in Cookie Run Kingdom
A promotional image of various characters from Cookie Run Kingdom
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
How to get and use Beascuit Dough in Cookie Run Kingdom
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 19, 2024
Read Article How to get and use Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom
White Lily Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
How to get and use Emerald Pins in Cookie Run Kingdom
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Best Silverbell Cookie Toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom
Silverbell Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
Best Silverbell Cookie Toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO free Dice links (January 2024)
Monopoly GO loading screen featuring Mr. Monopoly
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
Monopoly GO free Dice links (January 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 19, 2024
Read Article When is the Elder Scrolls: Castles release date?
The Elder Scrolls: Castles poster, showing a castle with the king on the throne while talking to people.
Category:
Mobile
Mobile
When is the Elder Scrolls: Castles release date?
David Gealogo David Gealogo Jan 18, 2024
Author

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com