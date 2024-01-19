How to get and use Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

Brilliant Rainbow Crystals were introduced in Cookie Run Kingdom‘s third anniversary update, and fans are curious on what are these for.

Recommended Videos

The game already has Rainbow Crystals as usable resources. These look like stars and have a prismatic tone which are used for a specific feature in Cookie Run Kingdom. Brilliant Rainbow Crystals, on the other hand, are yellow-colored stars which you can get through limited ways at the time of writing.

If you are wondering how to get and use those Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom, then this guide is for you.

How to get Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

So far, the only way to get Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom is by progressing through the White Lily Pass. It is the battle pass themed around White Lily Cookie, who is an Ancient Cookie that arrived in the Jan. 19 third anniversary update as a main gacha draw Cookie alongside Silverbell.

The White Lily Pass is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can have either the free or paid versions of the White Lily Pass to unlock Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in the game. More rewards, however, are in store for those who will get the paid battle pass.

How to use Brilliant Rainbow Crystals in Cookie Run Kingdom

Developer Devsisters still hasn’t revealed the purpose of Brilliant Rainbow Crystals. But as seen on the resources’ current description in Cookie Run Kingdom, Brilliant Rainbow Crystals are “special crystals” which are “filled with mystical wishes.”

Equip costumes to your Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ass the name suggests, these could be related to getting costumes in the game since the basic Rainbow Crystals are used to purchase costumes for your Cookies. Combining those two ideas, we can safely assume that Brilliant Rainbow Crystals are used to possibly draw costumes from the gacha. But nothing is set in stone about these, and Devsisters is the only one so far who knows what they are used for.