How to get access to the Moster Hunter Now beta

Signing up for the Monster Hunter Now closed beta is relatively easy. Unfortunately registering for the beta doesn’t guarantee you’ll get in, as there are only 10,000 spaces. While the spots are limited, you can still register for the Now beta, which begins on April 25. And if you are one of the lucky few chosen for this test, you’ll be notified via email.

So, how do you get access to the Monster Hunter Now closed beta test?

Monster Hunter Now: How to get access to the closed beta test

From Niantic and Capcom, Monster Hunter Now is set to launch in Sept. 2023, with the closed beta test to begin on April 25. No information has been revealed detailing the duration or end of the closed beta test.

For those interested in registering for a chance to get access to the closed beta, you’ll need to fill out the registration form on the Monster Hunter Now website.

The questions are pretty standard and easy to answer, as they only require your email (which has to be a Google email address), gender, date of birth, region, and device type, and they want to know if you’re a Monster Hunter fan.

Once you’ve submitted the form, you’ll be registered for a chance to access the closed beta and to receive news and updates on Monster Hunter Now.

With the beta beginning on April 25, be sure to check your emails to ensure you don’t miss out on the chance to test Monster Hunter Now.